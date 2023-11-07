Expo for women in tourism to uplift their businesses

Tokelo Khausela

SMALL scale women-led businesses in the tourism sector will get an opportunity to showcase their products at the upcoming Women in Tourism Annual Summit and Expo poised for between the 27th and the 29th of November 2023 at Manthabiseng Convention Centre in Maseru.

Up to 1500 delegates from the SADC region and 200 enterprises from Women in Tourism Lesotho Association (WITLA) are expected to take part at the expo which will run under the theme Accelerated Economic Growth in Tourism value chains.

The Expo is being held in collaboration with WITLA, Women in Tourism Southern Africa and the government of Lesotho.

WITLA’s President, Mats’iliso Mokuoane, said the endeavour was aimed at stimulating the under-utilized Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions ( MICE) sector in Lesotho which could contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Product ( GDP).

Ms Mokuoane said the association is committed to empowering women in the tourism value chain and act as a platform for women to transact and network with counterparts in the SADC region.

Lesotho Tourism Development Corporation’s ( LTDC ) Head of Product Development and Investment Promotion,Mamello Morojele, said the women in tourism Lesotho association summit was meant to create a platform to deliberate on key issues around tourism business development with a view to empower women and youth in tourism and create opportunities for businesses in the tourism’s value chain.

Ms Morojele highlighted the important role that women played in the tourism sector.

“In a survey conducted by LTDC for accommodation in 2023 in terms of employment in the sector, the report reveals that women make up the majority of 60.7% of the workforce in the accommodation sector as compared to males who accounted for 39.3 of the total force,” Ms Morojele said at a media briefing at the LTDC offices in Maseru this week.

She said they were fully preparing for the summit to ensure it was a success.

“In preparation of the event, LTDC has sensitized the business community about the importance of attending the upcoming Summit and Expo, and so far, six districts have been covered, namely Quthing, Mohale’s Hoek, Mafeteng, Berea, Leribe and Botha-Bothe,” she said.

However, Ms Morojele said the issue of mentoring and financial support need to be resolved.

“Access to finance and resources tailored for women in tourism such as grants, loans, and endeavours to develop women’s entrepreneurial skills remain critical,” she said.

Manapo Makhele, member of the Circle of Global Business Women ( CGBW), said it was an added advantage for the tourism business to be in the hands of women.

” Culturally, women are into house- keeping and it is one of the most important elements in hospitality and therefore women have potential for growth in this business because most of them already have skills,” Ms Makhele said.

She urged women to invest in rural side of the country saying: