EU celebrates unity and diversity   

…ahead of European Parliament elections

Letsatsi Selikoe

ON May 9 2024, the European Union (EU) mission in Lesotho celebrated Europe Day, a significant event honouring the European region’s unity, diversity, and achievements.

As the elections for the European Parliament approach, the day served as a reminder of the values and progress made by the EU.

Europe Day marks the anniversary of the historic ‘Schuman Declaration’ in 1950, which aimed to steer Europe towards a path of peace, prosperity, and political cooperation following the Second World War.

The Declaration proposed a new form of collaboration that would make war between European nations unthinkable.

This year’s celebrations hold special importance as citizens prepare to exercise their democratic rights in the upcoming elections.

Europe Day encourages reflection on the shared history, the progress made by the EU, and the values that unite its diverse population.

In a statement, the European Union in Lesotho stated, “As we reflect on the profound impact of the Schuman Declaration, it is essential to remember the sacrifices and triumphs of our past.”

Lesotho enjoys diplomatic relations with the EU, which has provided significant financial and technical support to Lesotho over the years. It benefits from the EU’s development assistance programs, which focus on areas such as governance, health, education, and economic growth.

Lesotho’s relationship with the EU highlights the importance of international cooperation and integration for promoting peace and development, which are central themes of the Schuman Declaration.

Furthermore, Lesotho’s relationship with the EU highlights the importance of international partnerships in addressing global challenges and promoting sustainable development.

The EU’s support for Lesotho’s development priorities illustrates how countries can work together to achieve shared goals and improve the lives of their citizens.

“As Europe Day dawns, it reflects on the astounding evolution of the continent, brought about by the vision of unity enshrined in the Schuman Declaration. From the ruins of a divided Europe, rose a blooming union of prosperity, peace, and progress,” the statement read.

“This progress has been profound, enabling our citizens to traverse national borders, both physical and metaphorical, in pursuit of opportunity and freedom.”

The celebration of unity and diversity empowers Europeans to further the EU’s success and progress, it added. Elections to the EU parliament will be held on 6 to 9 June 2024.