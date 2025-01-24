ETL customer wins big! 

Moroke Sekoboto

A BUTHA Buthe woman, ‘Makaete Grace Lefaso, has become the first winner of the M200 000 cash prize in Econet Telecom Lesotho (ETL)’s ongoing Baso200 campaign.

The telecommunications giant presented her with the cheque on 17 January 2025 during a lively celebration in the Butha Buthe CBD.

Launched on 29 November 2024, the Baso200 campaign marks Lesotho’s bicentennial by rewarding Econet customers with exciting prizes and delivering exceptional value to new subscribers. The campaign, which boasts a total prize pool of M6 million, is part of Econet’s commitment to enriching the lives of Basotho and will run until 31 March 2025.

Participants in the Baso200 campaign have the chance to win incredible prizes, including daily cash rewards of M2000, weekly prizes of M10 000, monthly prizes of M200 000, and a grand prize of a Toyota bakkie valued at M500 000. New ETL subscribers also qualify for a special appreciation prize draw for a customized Econet Basotho Blanket, which has been designed to commemorate Lesotho’s 200 years.

To join the campaign, new subscribers only need to purchase Nalane bundles starting from M10. These bundles unlock 200 local seconds, 200 ETL-to-ETL daily minutes, and 11.3GB of data.

Speaking at the cheque handover event, ETL’s Acting GM – Marketing Communications and Customer Experience, Puleng ‘Mathabo Masoabi, expressed delight at Ms Lefaso’s win. She described the campaign as a way of transforming customers’ lives while celebrating Lesotho’s milestone.

“We are delighted to celebrate Ms Lefaso as our first winner to walk away with M200 000 through this life-changing campaign,” Ms Masoabi said.

“This campaign is our way of transforming our customers’ lives for the better by giving back to them in style. I encourage all Basotho to participate by simply joining the Econet family, unlocking incredible benefits, and standing a chance to win life-changing prizes.

“Econet Telecom Lesotho remains committed to rewarding customers and fostering a stronger connection with the Basotho community. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this historic celebration—join the Baso200 campaign today!”

Expressing her gratitude, Ms Lefaso said, “I am deeply grateful to Econet for this amazing opportunity. Winning M200 000 is life-changing for me and my family as I complete our projects. To everyone out there, this is real—join the campaign, and you could be the next lucky winner!”