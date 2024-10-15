Estate agent in court over M1.4 million fraud 

Moorosi Tsiane

LANDLINE Housing and Property director, ‘Mabotle Lerotholi, has been charged for defrauding clients of about M1.4 million through the illegal sale of land at Ha-Abia, Maseru.

The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offenses (DCEO) dragged her and her co-accused before Maseru Magistrate Itumeleng Letsika yesterday.

Ms Lerotholi is charged alongside her husband, Mokutu Lerotholi, an agent at Landline Housing; 88-year-old Thaba-Bosiu resident Manchoma Nchoma; her daughter, ‘Matankiso Makoae; and her grandson, Tankiso Makoae.

The accused face 54 charges including fraud, corruption, theft, and money laundering.

According to the charge sheet, between 2019 and 2023, the accused conspired to fraudulently sell land belonging to Ms Nchoma to multiple buyers. Despite receiving payments, they failed to transfer ownership rights to the purchasers.

The victims include Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) Chief Executive Officer, Nizam Goolam, Women Police Constable Ramakau, and several other individuals. Payments made by the victims ranged from M5000 to M100 000, collectively totalling M1 464 500.

Magistrate Letsika remanded the accused in custody, stating that she was unable to hear their bail application due to a heavy caseload. Their legal representatives, Advocates Salemane Phafane KC and Makopi Lesaane, were instructed to return on Monday to apply for bail.