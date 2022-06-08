Econet scoops Brand Africa top award

Bereng Mpaki

MOBILE communications giant, Econet Telecom Lesotho (ETL) has been voted the most admired African brand in Lesotho.

Econet scooped the award at the Brand Africa Top 100 for 2022 awards ceremony at Avani Lesotho this week.

The awards were based on a countrywide customer survey which was conducted from February to March this year. Lesotho made its first appearance in the continental survey in 2021.

The awards are meant to stimulate African economic development through support of its brands and businesses.

ETL public relations manager, Puleng Litabe, was ecstatic, saying the award was a major vote of confidence in her company from customers.

“This recognition comes at the time when we have just included customer experience excellence as one of our strategic pillars,” Ms Litabe said.

“The award is a symbol that we are making significant strides towards the achievement of that pillar. Being named the most admired African brand in Lesotho is an honour and we thank the nation for the recognition,” she added.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, the founder and chairperson of Brand Africa, Thebe Ikalafeng, said consumption of African brands by Africans had improved this year compared to last year.

“African brands consumption has gone up to 17 percent this year with the remaining 83 percent being brands from outside the continent. Covid-19 has forced us to look internally to meet our needs. It has made us to support our own,” Mr Ikalafeng said.

He said Lesotho businesses must invest more into marketing their brands to get international exposure.

Meanwhile, clothing brand Bonono Merchants scooped two awards for being the most admired Lesotho brand and being the most admired Lesotho apparel brand.

Matekane Group of Companies (MGC) was voted as the most admired brand “for symbolising African pride”.

Maluti beer won an award for the most admired beverage brand. Shoprite was voted the most admired retail brand.

Another mobile communications giant, Vodacom Lesotho, was voted the most admired telecommunications brand while FNB was voted the most admired financial services brand. Alliance Insurance was voted the most admired Lesotho financial services brand.

Business tycoon, Lebona Lephema, of Executive Transport, was honoured as the most prominent business figure.