Econet, Queen ‘Masenate team up to clean Matsieng

Seithati Motsoeneng

TELECOMMUNICATIONS powerhouse, Econet Telecom Lesotho (ETL), joined Her Majesty Queen ‘Masenate Mohato Seeiso to clean-up Ha Moruthane area in Matsieng last week.

Econet also donated 20 dust-bins valued at M50 000 during the clean-up exercise. The dust-bins were installed from the Royal home in Matsieng and along the Main South 1 Road from Ha Moruthane to the Kofi Annan Road in Masianokeng. Additional rubbish-bins will be installed in central Maseru.

The cleaning campaign, held on Thursday, was in commemoration of His Majesty King Letsie III’s 60th birthday which was celebrated on 17 July. The campaign also coincided with Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s call to keep Lesotho clean.

Her Majesty the Queen thanked Econet for extending the support, adding: “It is our shared responsibility as citizens of this beautiful country to take care of the environment we live in and have been blessed with by keeping it clean.

“What we are doing here today is also another important step in responding positively to the Right Honourable Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s campaign to keep Lesotho clean.”

ETL General Manager – Marketing and Customer Experience, ‘Mapusetso Nts’ekhe, thanked Queen ‘Masenate for affording the Econet family an opportunity to contribute towards this important campaign.

“As Econet Telecom Lesotho, we found it befitting to join Her Majesty on this important cleaning campaign in respect of His Majesty’s birthday.

“Today’s campaign is testament to our continued drive as Econet Telecom Lesotho to rigorously participate in efforts to keep Lesotho clean. It also encompasses the values to which we subscribe as a subsidiary of Econet Wireless International,” Ms Ntšekhe said.