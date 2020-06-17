Econet offers free access to educational websites

Nthatuoa Koeshe

ECONET Telecom Lesotho has been granted permission by the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) to offer free access to educational sites for free.

This is meant to facilitate, enhance and support online learning for students at the institutions of higher learning during this period when they are unable to attend schools due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) period.

Econet chief executive officer, Dennis Plaatjies, said though the utilisation of e-learning in Lesotho is still in its infancy stage, his company was prepared to assist schools in implementing and promoting online learning.

“The former president of South Africa once said education was the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world and Econet has the capacity and capability to ensure that learning does not stop especially during this dreary time when Covid-19 has forced schools to close” Mr Plaatjies said.

He said they are offering a technological platform for students to continue learning from whatever location.

All schools, including institutions of higher learning suspended face-to-face interaction between students and tutors in March 2020 on the directive of the Ministry of Education and Training. This was done as a precautionary measure to enforce physical distancing during Covid-19 pandemic.

Econet public relations officer, Puleng Masoabi said tertiary institutions halted the traditional interaction in lectures at a time when students and lecturers were preparing for year-end examinations and research report submissions.

She said the websites that Econet has released would give students the opportunity to access online content specific to their different institutions.

“Learners will be able to communicate with lecturers and submit their assignments and research reports at no cost from the comfort of their homes,” Mr Masoabi said.

Among the institutions that will benefit from the programme are Council of Higher Education (CHE), Paray School of Nursing, Scott School of Nursing, Roma College of Nursing, National University of Lesotho (NUL), Centre for Accounting Studies, Institute of Development Management (IDM), Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, Botho University, Lerotholi Polytechnic and the Lesotho College of Education (LCE).