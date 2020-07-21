Econet, Limkokwing rescue orphans

Bataung Moeketsi

ECONET Telecom Lesotho and Limkokwing University of Creative Technology yesterday donated a furnished two-roomed house and groceries to four orphaned siblings in Moshoeshoe II, Maseru.

The donation is worth over M50 000.

The house was built using finances from Econet’s philanthropic arm, HigherLife Foundation Lesotho while the bricks were from Limkokwing’s Heal the World Foundation initiative.

The handover ceremony was attended by Econet chief executive officer Dennis Plaatjies and public relations manager Puleng Masoabi. Limkokwing’s registrar Moroka Hoohlo and deputy principal secretary in the Ministry of Social Development ‘Mahlapane Makakole also attened. HigherLife Foundation country manager Kaibe Mokoma, Moshoeshoe II area chief Motlatsi Mabote and reserve chief Lerotholi Seeiso were also present.

The beneficiaries are 26-year-old Thabiso ‘Melaeli who takes care of his younger siblings Tumo (23), Relebohile (21) and Moliehi (16). Mr ‘Melaeli has taken care of his three siblings since 2017, when their grandmother died.

The quartet lived in a dilapidated house and has struggled to make ends meet until Mr Mabote requested for Econet’s assistance.

The telecommunications giant had previously erected a base station in the area which sparked Mr Mabote’s relationship with the company.

Mr Plaatjies told guests that his company sets aside two percent of its annual revenue to be used towards educating vulnerable and orphaned children.

“When chief Mabote approached us, he mentioned orphaned, vulnerable children and that aroused our interest,” Mr Plaatjies said.

“We had to come and see what he was referring to and this is what we found,” he said pointing at the dilapidated structure which remains in the yard.

Mr Plaatjies thanked the children’s neighbour, ‘Maseromo Borotho, who provided water for construction of the house.

Mr Hoohlo said: “Limkokwing University, like other universities, has to show its responsibility towards the community by lending a hand where help is needed”.

“We have an initiative called Heal the World whose mission is to ensure that the vulnerable children get assistance to live better lives.”

For her part, Ms Makakole said she was proud of the community’s efforts to provide for the vulnerable siblings.

Mr ‘Melaeli thanked Econet, Limkokwing and the chief for their assistance as the old house was nearing collapse.

He said over the years, they have survived on piece jobs and are happy for the house and furniture as they could not afford it.

Ms Masoabi said they have already started construction of a pit latrine for the family while engagements were at an advanced stage for water and electricity connection.

She also said they were arranging for the youngest child’s education to be funded by HighLife Foundation.