Econet launches new chatbot

Hopolang Mokhopi

ECONET Telecom Lesotho (ETL) yesterday launched a new chatbot named Mpoi.

This is an automated software powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

The software enables customers to communicate with Mpoi via WhatsApp chat interface, just like talking to a real person. It is equipped with a set of automated replies that simulates a human conversation on WhatsApp.

ETL Marketing and Customer Experience General Manager, Mapuseletso Nts’ekhe, said Mpoi is not a new Econet persona; she has been used before in advertising the company’s offerings. Now it is been extended as a virtual assistant.

Ms Nts’ekhe said the chatbot is another way in which the company empowers customers through a digital solution for their convenience.

Mpoi further enables customers to make seamless transactions, receive assistance digitally and at any time of the day.

It also provides accurate and verified answers to frequently asked questions.

The chatbot comes at no cost to customers other than data usage.

On his part, Econet CEO, Dennis Plaatjies, said Mpoi aligns with the company’s digital transformation strategy to bring pioneering digital solutions to customers and transforming lives.

“It is therefore, a step closer to realising these goals,” Mr Plaatjies said.

Customers can now send a message via WhatsApp to +266 66 100 100, to access Mpoi.

ETL believes that Mpoi will continue to evolve, by continuously adding features that are relevant to customers, including paying bills and e-commerce integration.

The chatbot will also be deployed on other platforms such as Facebook Messenger.