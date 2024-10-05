Econet launches improved voice calls technology 

Staff Reporter

TELECOMMUNCATIONS powerhouse, Econet Telecom Lesotho (ETL), has once again demonstrated its commitment to transforming communication across Lesotho with the introduction of Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) services.

VoLTE is a cutting-edge technology that enables high-definition voice calls over the 4G LTE network, providing clearer and faster connections.

The service enhances voice call quality, reduces call setup times, and allows users to enjoy uninterrupted data services while making calls. Customers can now enjoy seamless transitions between voice and data services without compromising internet speed or data downloads.

Speaking at the launch of the new service this week, Econet Telecom Lesotho’s Chief Technology and Information Officer, Malefetsane Tlelima, described the introduction of VoLTE as a significant milestone in ETL’s journey toward refining connectivity in Lesotho.

He said this groundbreaking development further solidifies Econet’s efforts to advance the nation’s digital infrastructure, bringing a new era of connectivity to Basotho.

“The introduction of VoLTE marks a significant milestone in ETL’s long-standing journey to refine connectivity in Lesotho. It is part of the broader strategy to modernize the network, ensuring that Lesotho remains at the forefront of technological advancements in telecommunications,” Mr Tlelima said.

He further highlighted the benefits of VoLTE, saying the service represents Econet’s commitment to delivering top-notch, future-ready network solutions for its customers.

“VoLTE reflects Econet’s commitment to providing superior and future-ready network solutions to Basotho. With VoLTE, our customers can now experience a new level of voice quality that’s more reliable and crystal-clear. This technology not only improves the calling experience but also allows our users to continue using data services without interruptions while making voice calls.”

Mr Tlelima also said the VoLTE is part of a broader effort to enhance network performance and coverage across the country, ensuring that Basotho stay connected at the highest possible standards.

“The launch of VoLTE represents a leap forward in communications technology, particularly in areas with challenging network environments. With VoLTE, customers can expect clearer voice quality and fewer dropped calls, even in regions with weaker signal strength.

“The new service also provides significant advantages for businesses, particularly in time-sensitive settings where rapid and efficient communication is critical. VoLTE reduces the time it takes to connect calls, making business communication more efficient and reliable.

He said VoLTE is just one part of Econet’s larger plan to create a digitally connected nation, adding that the company has been actively expanding its 4G LTE and 5G networks, aiming to provide both urban and rural areas with access to high-speed, high-quality services.

“At Econet Telecom Lesotho, we are driven by a vision to be a transformative force in the digital economy of Lesotho. VoLTE is just the beginning—we are working on deploying even more advanced services to ensure that our network remains the most reliable and innovative in the country.”

To activate VoLTE on Android, customers can go to their settings, select mobile networks, and toggle on VoLTE.

“This bold step by Econet reaffirms its position as a leader in technological innovation, driving Lesotho forward into a new era of digital communication.”