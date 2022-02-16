Econet inks MoU with LNBS

Bereng Mpaki

ECONET Telecom Lesotho (ETL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Lesotho National Broadcasting Services (LNBS) to enable the livestreaming of Radio Lesotho and Ultimate Radio programmes.

As part of the deal, ETL has injected about M3, 8 million towards the procurement of livestreaming equipment. The company will also provide data to LNBS in exchange for advertising space on LNBS’ different media platforms.

The three-year renewable MoU will result in the two radio stations and Lesotho Television (LTV’s) content to be accessible on the LNBS website: http://www.lnbs.gov.ls.

The Communications, Science and Technology Ministry’s principal secretary, ‘Mabataung Khalane and ETL’s chief executive officer, Dennis Plaatjies, signed the MoU on behalf of the two parties.

Communications, Science and Technology Minister, Samuel Rapapa and Police and Public Safety Minister, Lepota Sekola, were among the guests at the black tie signing ceremony.

The deal means that Radio Lesotho and Ultimate Radio listeners will no longer need to have radio sets to access their favorite programmes, according to ETL’s marketing and customer experience general manager, ‘Mapusetso Ntšekhe.

“Radio livestreaming will give an opportunity to listeners outside the country to access our radio stations to join and contribute in our conversations,” Ms Ntšekhe said.

Likewise, viewers from anywhere in the world can access some of LTV’s programmes from the LNBS website.

On his part, Mr Plaatjies said they decided to assist LNBS after observing that both Radio Lesotho and Ultimate Radio were lagging behind other local radio stations in terms of lack of livestreaming services.

He said there were many job creation opportunities that could be unlocked by digitising the broadcasting of LTV as well as the two radio stations.

“The investment we have made today is the beginning of many opportunities that we can realise from embracing digital technology.

“There are many talented people out there generating content which is not being published anywhere, and that is an opportunity we can exploit through this deal,” Mr Plaatjies said.

On her part, Ms Khalane said the MoU would help the Communications ministry expand media platforms through different channels. She said the deal was also in line with the ministry’s strategic plan of pursuing digital broadcasting.

On his part, minister Rapapa said the agreement would enhance the LNBS’ work with timely broadcasting of its content timely.