Econet hosts digital expo

Tokelo Khausela

TELECOMMUNICATIONS powerhouse, Econet Telecom Lesotho, is hosting a two-day expo showcasing its latest digital technologies, products, and services the company says are drivers of the country’s digital economy.

This first-of-its-kind digital fair in Lesotho begins today and ends tomorrow at Maseru Mall.

Through the expo, Econet will showcase its latest products and high-end services such as Smart Home Ecosystems, e-Health Solutions to improve doctors’ interactions with patients remotely, as well as Fibre-plus services with advanced modems and WI-FI solutions for self-improved network connectivity.

Services that include provisioning of eSIM compatible smartphones and wearables, Fintech Solutions offered through Sasai Econet Financial Services such as EcoCash integrations with payroll and point-of-sale systems and EcoSure as well as other integrated payment solutions for businesses, will also be on show at the expo.

According to Econet, the interactive digital event will leverage the power of technology through which the company intends to transform people’s lives with the ultimate objective of ensuring it is inclusive of all their subscribers.

“The Econet Expo will demonstrate digital services for enterprises, homes, and individuals pronouncing its position as a forward-thinking, industry-leading digital services provider in the market,” said Econet’s general manager – Sales, Lebohang Ramaisa, in a statement released yesterday.

“We are extremely excited as Econet to set-up an expo of this magnitude that will go a long way in helping to bridge the digital divide in Lesotho and further cement our position as the leader in providing life-changing digital solutions to our esteemed customers.”

Mr Ramaisa further noted: “Through this expo, our customers are guaranteed to experience digital

solutions that will make life easier and more affordable at home, improve operational efficiencies in

the workplace, and keep people connected wherever they may be, enable speedy cashless financial

transactions, as well as educate and stimulate the minds of children.”

He also lauded Econet’s shareholders, board, management and staff under the stewardship of Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Plaatjies, for their continued commitment “to steer the Econet ship to greater heights”.

The statement further noted: “Econet Telecom Lesotho offers voice and data services through different technologies to ensure a wider and quality network coverage across Lesotho. Through its subsidiary Sasai Econet Financial Services (SEFS), Econet also offers mobile commerce across Lesotho via EcoCash Sepache Fono and EcoSure Re Bolokehile”.