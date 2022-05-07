Staff Reporter

ECONET Telecom Lesotho on Saturday launched the Econet Fibre Days campaign exhibitions at its Maseru Mall, LNDC and Masianokeng branches.

The exhibitions will for the next three months be held in different areas to market Econet’s products.

Econet public relations manager, Puleng Masoabi, told the Lesotho Times this week that the day enabled the Econet Business team to advertise the company’s fibre coverage and the available packages.

Ultimately, the initiative is meant to market Econet’s drive of “turning normal homes into smart homes and ordinary businesses into smart businesses”, Ms Masoabi said.

“The initiative is meant to remind customers that Econet fibre is affordable with speed of up to 1000mbps. Econet Fibre turns normal homes into smart homes and ordinary businesses into smart businesses,” Ms Masoabi said.

Econet fibre is currently available in Lesia, Thetsane West, Thetsane East, Thetsane Industrial area, Lower Thetsane, Masowe 1, 2, 3 and 4, Katlehong, Happy Villa, Ratjomose, New and Old Europa, Maseru central business district, Cathedral Area, Maseru East and West, Moshoeshoe II, Sea Point, Stadium Area, Agric College, Hillsview, Florida, Ha-Hoohlo, Station Industrial area, Fokothi, Mabote, DLM Complex, Le-Coop, Phahameng, Motlakaseng, Lifariking (Khubetsoana), Ha-Abia, Marabeng and now Matala Phase 1 & 2, Motheo (Masianokeng) and the NUL campus in Roma. New connections are currently being installed in Ha-Foso.