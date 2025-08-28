Econet Expo gets underway

Moroke Sekoboto

TELECOMMUNICATIONS powerhouse, Econet Telecom Lesotho (ETL), has launched its third Econet Expo, showcasing cutting-edge solutions designed to advance national development and improve everyday life in Lesotho

This to reaffirm its commitment to being the leading enabler of digital transformation in the country.

Speaking at the official ceremony of the third edition of the Econet Expo at Maseru Mall yesterday, ETL General Manager for Sales and Services, Lebohang Ramaisa, said the expo features a wide range of solutions—from large enterprise services to home entertainment and education, covering both higher institutions and primary schools.

The third edition of the Econet Expo, which started on Tuesday and ends tomorrow, is Lesotho’s biggest digital festival, running under the theme, Digital First: Shaping Lesotho’s Tomorrow.

Mr Ramaisa said this year’s expo comes at a pivotal time for Lesotho.

“We are witnessing a rapid shift towards a digital economy, a movement driven by both government policy and the growing needs of our citizens and businesses,” Mr Ramaisa said.

He pointed to the government’s National Digital Transformation Strategy, which has already introduced critical and foundational tools necessary for advancing Lesotho’s economy towards digital. These include policies, cybersecurity bills, a Data Management Assets Policy, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Intellectual Property Knowledge (IPK) frameworks. He said these efforts are a testament to a shared national vision.

“Today, we are not just launching an event; we are reaffirming our commitment to a connected and prosperous future for Lesotho. This expo is a physical manifestation of our journey from a traditional telecommunications company to a complete digital services provider,” Mr Ramaisa added.

He said for over two decades, Econet has recognised the crucial role it must play in Lesotho’s transformation and has been at the forefront of connecting Basotho.

“But the needs of our customers have evolved, and so have we. We are no longer just about voice calls and SMS; we are about empowering lives with digital solutions. This is a monumental achievement that positions Lesotho as a leader in connectivity, not only on the continent of Africa but also globally.

“What this means for you, our consumers, is faster speeds—the minimum now being 70Mbps, compared to the old 10Mbps/20Mbps products—lower latency than satellite services, and a 5G-capable network ready to power future technologies.”

Mr Ramaisa said the purpose of the expo is to engage customers and partners through an interactive platform where everyone—from tech enthusiasts and entrepreneurs to students and families—can see, touch, and experience the future of digital technology.

“As we embrace the digital revolution, we are also mindful of the challenges it presents, particularly the threat of cyberattacks. So we have brought in Cyber Security Partners, like Fortinet and Hitachi, who are leaders in the field, to demonstrate how Econet can help you navigate these challenging times.”

For his part, ETL Business Solutions Manager, Tlohang Palama, highlighted that Econet has built an extensive ecosystem of services that goes far beyond basic connectivity.

He said key products such as EcoCash and EcoSure continue to drive financial inclusion and security in Lesotho.

“Our Fixed Internet solution, Wi-Fi Plus, brings you convenience for connectivity at home, in your business, and on the go. We recognise that you not only deserve to stay connected when at home or at the office, but also on the move. That is why you qualify for five eSIMs, one for yourself and four for other members of your family or business,” Mr Palama said.

He added that Econet’s solutions are more than just products, describing them as tools for progress.

“They are transforming businesses by helping SMMEs streamline operations, improve productivity, and reach new markets. For individuals, they provide access to essential services, entertainment, and a world of information.

“In the fintech space alone, more than 10,000 jobs have been created through our agents and merchant networks,” Mr Palama said.