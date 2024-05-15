Econet donates two-roomed house to poor family 

Hopolang Mokhopi

Telecommunications powerhouse, Econet Telecom Lesotho, has donated a fully furnished two-roomed house to a destitute family in Ntlholohetsane, Mokhotlong.

The family consists of an unemployed ‘Mamolai Lelapa who takes care of her 16-year-old orphaned niece, Ntṧeliseng Lelapa, who is in grade 10 at Seeiso High School in Mokhotlong.

The duo was reported to have been residing in a dilapidated house made from mud and stones, which posed a risk to their lives because it could collapse any minute.

Econet, as its tagline goes, “inspired to change your world”, felt compelled to transform the Lelapa family’s life.

The new house was handed over to the Lelapa family on Friday at a colourful ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Econet’s General Manager – Marketing and Customer Experience, Mapusetso Ntṧekhe, said the donation signified the company’s long-term social corporate investment projects to provide for future generations, hence they found it fit to improve Ntṧeliseng’s life.

Ms Ntṧekhe explained that in Sesotho custom, a child is raised by the whole village and therefore believed the house would enable the Ntlholetsane community to effectively raise Ntṧeliseng.

“When you improve the life of a child, you are also contributing to the growth of the country’s economy as children are the future leaders of the country,” she said.

Econet’s Public Relations and Customer Experience Manager, Puleng Masoabi, said they also offer scholarships to vulnerable children through the Econet’s Higherlife Foundation. This caters for high school and tertiary students.

However, she said since Ntṧeliseng was being catered for by the government’s Department of Social Development, they would work with it to ensure her continued support.

“These children have different needs. Some need school fees only while others would also require uniform and food packages, based on their different needs. We therefore try to respond to every child’s specific needs.

“Shelter is one of the major challenges because some live in dilapidated homes therefore their security and safety become threatened,” said Ms Masoabi.

For his part, the Ntlholohetsane chief, ‘Mabolae Matete, thanked Econet for donating to the Lelapa family which she said had been struggling for the longest time.

‘Mamolai could not express her joy, citing that she had been struggling to take care of Ntṧeliseng since the minor’s parents died. She said the house was a blessing to them and therefore thanked Econet for changing their lives for the better.