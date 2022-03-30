ECONET donates house to Thaba-Tseka internet sensation

Tšoloane Mohlomi

ECONET Telecoms Lesotho (ETL) last weekend handed over a brand-new house to Mosiuoa Hlaheng, a Thaba-Tseka man who coined the organisation’s marketing slogan “Let’s do sumfing kaofela”.

Mr Hlaheng, from Bokong in Thaba-Tseka, recently trended on social media after coining phrase literally translates to “let’s do something together”. The slogan is used in the company’s “Feel the Vibe” campaign.

Construction of the two-roomed house began last year. The fully furnished house cost approximately M160 000.

ETL chief executive officer (CEO), Dennis Plaatjies, said the gesture was meant to show his company’s gratitude to Mr Hlaheng and his family.

“We got to know of Mr Hlaheng after he started trending on social media and we were very impressed with him,” Mr Plaatjies said.

“Since we have been engaged in different initiatives and campaigns in the past like the HigherLife Foundation, which empowered children, we decided to extend a helping hand to him. We found it fitting to build a house for Mr Hlaheng.”

Econet public relations and customer experience manager, Puleng Litabe, said Mr Hlaheng won their hearts when they saw him online.

“We are here today because of Mr Hlaheng who won our hearts through his wonders on the internet, so we made it our objective to search until we found him. Econet Telecom Lesotho and this village are now one thing,” Ms Litabe said.

Speaking on behalf of the Social Development ministry, Mosili Liphoto, congratulated Mr Hlaheng for his new house and commended ETL for the noble gesture.

“I would like to congratulate Mr Hlaheng for his new house and also laud Econet for assisting the Social Development ministry in uplifting the community,” Ms Liphoto said.

On behalf of the family, Chopo Hlaheng thanked ETL for the gift.

“I would like to thank Econet for what they have done. A house is not a small gift. We thank you for extending a helping hand,” Mr Chopo said.