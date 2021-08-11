Staff Reporter

AS promised a week ago, during the launch of its Econet Business division themed ‘the digital experience you need’, Econet Telecom Lesotho has begun unveiling digital solutions for homes and businesses.

The first significant change has been the migration of consultations with key account managers to both Microsoft Teams and Zoom. This means key account customers can communicate with Econet key account managers virtually.

The effort is aimed at reducing foot traffic and in-person contact at the office particularly during these unprecedented times of the Covid-19 pandemic, Econet Telecom Lesotho public relations manager Puleng Masoabi said this week.

“More importantly, this change provides wider, always available and easy access to Econet personnel while saving client’s time and improving customer experience,” Ms Masoabi said.

“The company has also displayed Econet Business booths at the Pioneer and Maseru malls for viewing and product demonstration. The display includes exciting products for smart-home features such as wirelessly controlling lights, curtains, surveillance cameras and central heating at home.”

For the office, the digital solutions include phones that allow conference calling in the boardrooms, standard office and work-from-home products such as wireless printers, scanners and surveillance cameras that work seamlessly with Econet’s Data & WiFi packages, Masoabi said.

Econet general manager: sales, Lebohang Ramaisa, said the idea is still to showcase a host of solutions, products and services that meet customers’ needs as part of the company’s digital transformation pillar.

“We promised customers digitally transformed future and intend to walk the talk.

“I am getting excited just thinking about it because these are the solutions that most people have only seen on TV and now Econet can offer them at their fingertips.

“We can now stop imagining how it would be like to check security surveillance cameras at anytime from anywhere on your phone,” Mr Ramaisa said.

Customers can view the demonstration at Maseru and Pioneer malls in Maseru until Sunday.