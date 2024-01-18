Econet customer wins M100k

Staff Reporter

A MAPUTSOE resident, Tankiso Daniel Ramaisa, has emerged as the M100 000 grand prize winner of the Econet Telecom Lesotho’s Hoa Hlamatseha festive campaign at an event held in Maputsoe, Leribe, last Friday.

The festive campaign, aptly named Hoa Hlamatseha (there is plenty), allows customers to participate in a series of engaging activities, ranging from sending SMSs to opting-in as they purchase data or calling bundles. Each participation earns customers points, contributing to their overall tally and increasing their chances of winning the grand prize.

Beyond being a celebration of connectivity, the campaign demonstrates Econet’s commitment to fostering a sense of community and shared joy.

The M100 000 won by Mr Ramaisa was the first of the three grand prizes being given away by Econet to its customers.

This Hoa Hlamatseha campaign was launched in November last year and will run until next month.

In addition to the grand prizes, Econet customers also have the chance to walk away with M500.00 in daily prizes, M2000.00 in weekly prizes, and smartphones.

The ecstatic Mr Ramaisa was left speechless by the grand prize which he said would change his life for the better.

“I’m super excited to be announced by Econet as the winner of the M100,000 grand prize,” said Mr Ramaisa.

“Equally humbling is the fact that I am the first to win one of the three grand prizes that are up for grabs thanks to this captivating and lifechanging campaign,” he added.

Econet’s General Manager – Marketing Communications and Customer Experience, ‘Mapusetso Ntšekhe, said the company recognized the importance of cultivating lasting relationships with its customers and understood that customer loyalty went beyond the quality of service alone.

“By organizing such festive campaigns, the company aims to foster a sense of belonging and appreciation among its customer base,” Ms Ntšekhe said.

“Handing over this M100,000 grand prize winner for the month of December symbolizes the company’s dedication to making meaningful impact in the lives of its customers and the broader community. In a world where communication is crucial, Econet is not only bridging the digital gap but also creating a bridge of shared joy and celebration.

“By unveiling staggering cash prizes of M100 000, M150 000 and M250 000, Econet is setting a new standard for corporate generosity aimed at alleviating challenges faced by individuals and families in tough economic times.”

Beyond the glittering grand prizes, Econet is leveraging its campaign to make a positive impact on communities. Through various charitable initiatives and partnerships, the company is investing in projects aimed at bridging the digital divide, ensuring that communication remains accessible to all, she added.