EcoCash agents reap rewards as campaign drives growth 

Moroke Sekoboto

THE EcoCash Agents Campaign, which is now in its third month, is already showing significant impact—energising Lesotho’s financial ecosystem and rewarding EcoCash Agents across the country.

The campaign is a product Sasai Econet Financial Services (SEFS), a subsidiary of Econet Telecom Lesotho (ETL).

Since its launch in June, the campaign has produced 114 weekly winners and six monthly winners, distributing more than M165,000 in prizes to date. Stakes remain high as the campaign draws to a close on 30th September, with one lucky agent set to pocket a grand prize of M100,000.

The campaign has not only celebrated agent excellence but has also strengthened EcoCash’s presence in local communities. Figures indicate a massive month-on-month growth in active agents and cash-in value, surpassing M40 million since the beginning of the initiative.

Speaking on the campaign’s impact, SEFS General Manager, Moeketsi Mafereka, said the campaign is meant to appreciate EcoCash agents.

“Through the EcoCash Agents Campaign, we wanted to demonstrate how much we value our EcoCash Agents, who are more than service providers—they are the frontline champions of financial inclusion in Lesotho. Their commitment ensures that a grandmother in Quthing or a shepherd in Mokhotlong can access convenient, secure, and affordable financial services,” Mr Mafereka said.

“The growth we have seen so far reflects their dedication and the trust EcoCash customers place in them. Our agents and customers enjoy smooth transactions, whether on USSD or the EcoCash App, thanks to Econet’s extensive network coverage. Our infrastructure is crucial in deepening financial inclusion and supporting Lesotho’s transition into a digital economy.”

Agents themselves are feeling the campaign’s benefits. Solomon Uba of KC Group of Companies in Ha Matala, Maseru, who won M10,000 in monthly prize money, thanked Econet.

“Winning through the EcoCash Agents Campaign has been more than a blessing. It’s not just about the money but recognition. My customers now see our business as a reliable EcoCash hub, and it continues to grow.”

From the southern region, Nthabiseng Nkoane of Mapeleng General Dealer in Mohale’s Hoek shared similar sentiments.

“The M10,000 prize from Sasai Econet Financial Services came at the right time. I plan to reinvest it into the shop to improve services for my customers. The campaign has made me feel like part of something bigger—a movement modernising how Basotho handle money.”

The ripple effects extend beyond individual agents. With cash-in volumes surpassing the billion-maloti mark in a short period, SEFS is positioning EcoCash as a cornerstone of Lesotho’s digital economy, enabling seamless transactions for both businesses and households.

As the campaign enters its final stretch, SEFS is urging agents to remain active and reliable, reminding them that the ultimate M100,000 prize could transform one lucky winner’s business.

The EcoCash Agents Campaign underscores SEFS’s over a decade-long commitment to financial inclusion in Lesotho—empowering agents, uplifting communities, and driving the country’s economy forward.