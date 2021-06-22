Disgraced diplomats fight back

Pascalinah Kabi

LESOTHO diplomats, who were kicked out of South Africa for allegedly engaging in the illegal sale of alcohol, have threatened to name and shame high ranking government officials they say are involved in the scandal.

The threats were communicated this week by their lawyer, Advocate Letuka Molati, in a letter to Foreign Affairs and International Relations principal secretary (PS), Retired Colonel Tanki Mothae.

“We represent some of the members of Basotho Staff of the Lesotho High Commission in South Africa who have been declared as persona non grata (unwelcome persons) in South Africa,” Adv Molati states in his 15 June 2021 letter to Rtd Col Mothae.

“We wish to hold an urgent meeting regarding their matter because there is too much information about and concerning other high-ranking government officials and other people who will not go unscathed in the event of court litigation being embarked upon, your office included. This letter is written with that view in mind so that this matter can be handled with the sensitivity it deserves,” Adv Molati adds.

When contacted for comment yesterday, Rtd Col Mothae said he was in meeting and promised to call back at a later stage. He had not done so at the time of going to print.

Seven embassy officials and five of their spouses were last week expelled from South Africa for abusing their diplomatic privileges to engage in the illegal sale of alcohol.

The seven diplomats are Teboho Letseka (Consular Attaché), Malika Sylviah Molapo-Mphofe (Counsellor), Keketso Halio Makhupane (First Secretary), Molefi John Matsoso (Assistant Attaché), Jane Lekunya (Third Secretary), ‘Malebohang Jane (Attaché administration) and Ketso Pitrose Kalake (Attaché’s driver).

They were expelled along with Cephas Kolouoane Jane (husband to Ms Jane), Mathato Joyce Kalake (wife to Mr Kalake), ‘Makhotso Angelinah Matsoso (wife to Mr Matsoso), Limakatso Mafelesi (wife to Mr LJ Ralebesi-Consular Attaché in Durban) and Makagiso Anicia Mabeleng (wife to Mr K Mabeleng- Consular Attaché in Johannesburg).

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has previously claimed that it had uncovered a tax-dodging racket, in which the diplomats would buy large volumes of alcohol at duty-free retailers and then sell it locally.

According to SARS, the scheme cheated the tax collector of an estimated R100 million a month.

Foreign Affairs and International Relations Minister ‘Matšepo Ramakoae has promised “tough disciplinary measures” against the embassy officials for causing a “serious diplomatic headache” for the country with their embarrassing expulsion from South Africa.