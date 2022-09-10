Denying Kamoli bail is a miscarriage of justice: Mosisili

Bongiwe Zihlangu

FORMER Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili says the High Court’s decision to deny former army commander Tlali Kamoli bail since he was jailed in September 2017 is a gross miscarriage of justice.

Addressing the national assembly this week after the passing of the Omnibus Constitutional Bill, 2022, the Tsoelike constituency MP said Kamoli’s continued bail denial showed that the administration of justice in Lesotho was “skewed”.

He said despite Kamoli willingly going to the police when he was summoned, the court has denied him bail on several occasions. Handing himself over to the police shows that he was willing to have his day in court to face treason and murder charges.

All this while people who had deliberately fled the country in 2017 when their arrest was imminent were granted bail upon their return despite being flight risks.

“To me, it is unfair that a person who was summoned by the police and went without being coerced has been languishing in prison for five years because he has been denied bail,” Mr Mosisili said.

“Where did they think he would flee to when he swiftly complied when he was called to the police? Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli was denied bail, when it was granted to people who fled arrest. To me that is not the correct administration of justice.”

He added: “Madam Speaker, I am just touching on this issue as an assignment for the new parliament (coming after the 7 October 2022 election). It needs to be addressed.”

Kamoli is charged alongside Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) leader, Mothetjoa Metsing, Movement for Economic Change (MEC) leader Selibe Mochoboroane, army officers Captain Litekanyo Nyakane, Lance Corporals Motloheloa Ntsane and Leutsoa Motsieloa.

The charges are in connection with the 30 August 2014 failed coup against former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s first government.

“It is high time that the wheels of justice turn without delay and prejudice. That is one of the most crucial areas that we must focus on to ensure that justice is administered equitably,” Mr Mosisili said.

He told the National Assembly that he felt compelled to impart words of wisdom to those who would form the 11th Parliament after the 7 October 2022 election.

“I urge them to refrain from corrupt activities. They should upholding clean and good governance”.

“Even if I were to be investigated for corruption, I will come out clean.”

The erstwhile premier advised the incoming leaders to be humble and incorruptible.

The office of the prime minister requires one to be humble and patient, he said. Therefore, it was imperative for those aspiring to get into that office to respect the institution.

“Being head of government is an assignment of the highest order, noble to a tee. Even if they drag your name through the mud when you have not done anything wrong, the accusations will not stick,” Mr Mosisili, who quit as his party’s leader after he lost the June 2017 election, said.