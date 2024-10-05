DCEO goes after LTDC boss 

Mohloai Mpesi

THE Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) has launched an investigation into alleged corruption and misuse of power by the Lesotho Tourism Development Corporation (LTDC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Molupe Pheko.

Mr Pheko is accused of a range of misconduct since taking office last November. Among the allegations, he is said to have engaged in unprocedural promotions of an alleged “girlfriend” to the position of his personal assistant, demoting the previous assistant who served under former LTDC CEO, Retšelisitsoe Nko.

Further allegations state that Mr Pheko frequently takes trips to obtain per diems ranging from M30 000 to M90 000, including the misappropriation of M1 million allocated for the repair of a road from Semonkong to the iconic Maletsunyane Falls where the Maletsunyane Braai Festival, which attracts scores of foreign tourists, is being held next month.

In his defence, Mr Pheko dismissed the allegations as a smear campaign aimed at tarnishing his reputation, asserting that all promotions and demotions adhered to company policies.

DCEO spokesperson ‘Matlhohonolofatso Senoko confirmed to the Lesotho Times that a docket against Mr Pheko was opened last week and is yet to be assigned an investigator.

“Yes, there is a docket that has just been opened about issues relating to the CEO of LTDC. The matter has not yet been allocated to an investigator; we are currently conducting preliminary investigations,” Ms Senoko said.

Shady promotions

A source, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal, informed the Lesotho Times that Mr Pheko facilitated the promotion of an officer from Assistant Officer to Officer level due to their alleged romantic relationship. Mr Pheko assumed the CEO position on 15 November 2023, and within six weeks, he allegedly promoted the officer to a managerial role.

The source also revealed that Mr Pheko demoted his personal assistant based on unfounded claims that she was in a romantic relationship with the former CEO, Dr Nko.

Dr Nko was dismissed in February 2023.

“He demoted his PA on unverified allegations of a romantic relationship with the former CEO, viewing her as a threat to his position, and subsequently appointed the Assistant Officer he promoted as his new PA,” the source stated.

“He also suspended the current Human Resource (HR) Officer based on baseless rumours that the HR Officer was informing third parties that he promotes individuals without the necessary academic qualifications.”

The source further claimed that Mr Pheko manipulated the HR policy regarding recruitment, hiring friends instead of internal candidates.

“The HR Manual stipulates that preference should be given to internal candidates for any vacant posts. However, Mr Pheko advertised recently vacated posts externally, allegedly intending to fill them with his preferred team.

“He manipulated the HR headhunting policy, setting interview questions that clearly indicated he favoured a friend for the Property and Infrastructure Manager position.”

In response, Mr Pheko denied any wrongdoing regarding promotions, stating that he relies on HR advice when promoting or demoting any staff member.

“I am advised when I promote a person. I don’t just promote someone verbally. The HR department provides advice based on policy guidelines. If the justification is valid, why should I stop that promotion? My role as a leader is to help people grow, and promotion is one way to do that.”

He also said the system is structured to prevent him from personally granting promotions.

“This is a public institution, not my private office, so I ensure there’s a clear paper trail for everything,” he said.

Mr Pheko refuted the claims of a romantic relationship with any staff members.

“That is a serious allegation. I am new at LTDC, and while I know a few people here, they are not my friends. The allegation regarding my supposed girlfriend appears to be part of a coordinated attack; it’s untrue,” he stated.

Travels and per diems

Mr Pheko is also accused of undertaking unnecessary trips to claim per diems. Reports suggest that he misappropriated the M1 million allocated for the Semonkong road repairs for personal travel expenses associated with the Maletsunyane Braai Festival.

“Despite the corporation’s financial constraints, he takes weekly trips and claims per diems exceeding M30 000, often bringing along his new PA (rumoured girlfriend) and the recently promoted officer, who appear irrelevant to these trips. The M1 million, which was intended for the Semonkong road repair for the Maletsunyane Braai Festival, has been spent on his personal travels,” the source revealed.

Additionally, Mr Pheko reportedly uses the Corporation’s vehicle despite receiving a monthly fuel allowance of M30 000.

“He receives unlimited fuel allowances and around M30 000 monthly as car allowance for personal travel, yet he consistently uses the company vehicle for all his trips while collecting a fuel allowance for his personal car. He continues to unlawfully collect ‘attraction fees’ at border posts, even after being ordered by the cabinet to cease this practice, financing his numerous trips through this income. He also reportedly purchased alcohol with corporation funds, which contradicts company policy given the corporation’s financial status,” the source said.

Mr Pheko maintained that his role necessitates travel to market Lesotho internationally, with the Corporation’s policy allowing for per diems when traveling.

“My job is to promote Lesotho globally. Tourists typically come from abroad, and I cannot simply sit idle; I need to engage with potential tourists and bring economic benefits to Lesotho.

“When traveling, it is standard policy for anyone to receive a per diem. So when I travel, receiving a per diem is entirely legitimate. If some individuals seek those per diems for themselves, that’s their concern, not mine,” he added.

He recounted attending a Tourism Leadership and Business Conference in South Africa last month with relevant officers.

“Traveling isn’t a frequent occurrence; it’s about once a month for significant activities. I attended the Indaba to network with other countries in South Africa, which is crucial as it brings 60 to 70 percent of our tourists.

“It is important for me to attend these conferences in South Africa rather than staying here, worrying about people criticising me for claiming per diems. I don’t attend these events alone; I bring along the relevant officers who listen, gather information, and return to advise me.

“Currently, we are in the midst of developing our strategic plan, and I rely on my researchers and strategists to ensure we are on the right path as we work on our five-year plan.

“When opportunities arise, I will attend, just like anyone else in my position would. I have no reason to feel ashamed for doing so unless I am restricted from such activities,” he said.

He added: “In early September, I was invited to South Africa for a tourism leadership and business conference where they were talking to leaders, people like me. They were going to present the 15-year plan of what they want to do.”

He acknowledged that the M1 million allocated for the Maletsunyane road was utilised for other mandates within the Corporation.

“We are currently undergoing an audit. Indeed, we had funds we collected to facilitate our tasks as a corporation. While we diverted some funds for other mandates, we did work on the road, though not fully, as the allocation arrived shortly before last year’s Braai Festival.

“I assumed this office last November and when I got here, Maletsunyane Braai Festival was close. In fact, when I arrived, that money which we were promised was not there. It arrived about four or five days after my arrival, the same week of the Braai Festival. I helped them to make that road.

“Based on budget constraints, we had to redirect some funds to fulfill other mandates, but we have returned what we could. I confirmed with my financial manager that this was permissible before proceeding. This is a blatant example of a smear campaign against me.”

He added that LTDC is authorised to collect attraction fees to generate revenue.

“LTDC is permitted to charge levies and attraction fees when necessary. In Semonkong, visitors pay fees, as do those at Thaba-Bosiu. The initial reactions at border posts indicate a misunderstanding; it’s the same concept. Tourists visiting Sani should contribute; tourism products are not free.”