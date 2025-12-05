DCEO “frustrated” by Peka MP’s acquittal 

…vows to investigate the “shocking” dismissal of the corruption case

…while MP Monokoane labels the case a witch-hunt

Hopolang Mokhopi

THE Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) Director General, Advocate Brigadier-General Mantso Sello, has expressed frustration over the dismissal of their corruption case against Peka legislator, Mohopoli Monokoane, by the Maseru Magistrates Court.

Advocate Sello said the case collapsed due to procedural irregularities, missing court records and unexpected developments, and denied that the DCEO had prior knowledge that the case would proceed on Monday. He added that there was no court record to indicate otherwise.

Central Chief Magistrate ‘Matankiso Nthunya issued an order dismissing the case against the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) Member of Parliament. According to the ruling, the DCEO prosecutor, Advocate Lebohang Motelle, failed to appear in court.

“Having read the papers of record and having heard Advocate (Christopher) Lephuthing, counsel for the defence, and there being no appearance for DCEO, it is hereby ordered that:

‘The court finds that DCEO failed to provide further particulars requested on 26 August 2025 to the defence. The accused persons have suffered prejudice due to the inordinately long delays caused by DCEO’s unpreparedness to prosecute the matter, contrary to the Speedy Court Trials Act No. 9 of 2002.

“As a result, Case Number CRI/T/MSU/1097/2024 is dismissed for lack of prosecution,” Magistrate Nthunya ruled.

Mr Monokoane was accused of stealing fertilizer worth M42 000, which was later escalated to M74 800. He was charged alongside his company, Hippo Transport INC. Pty Ltd, and its store manager, Lebohang Mathibela, all of whom were released on M10 000 bail in November last year.

Addressing the media at DCEO offices in Maseru yesterday, Adv Sello said the case had been postponed several times despite DCEO being ready to proceed on multiple occasions.

The DCEO had convened a press conference to update the media regarding the progress made by the institution towards the fight against corruption.

He outlined the timeline.

“From 18 November 2024, when Mr Monokoane was officially charged, the case was remanded to 2 December 2024, then postponed to 6 January 2025, and later scheduled for 12 March 2025.”

Adv Sello said DCEO arrived fully prepared, with 11 witnesses ready to testify.

“My officers were prepared to proceed that day, but the court record was missing. Basotho should know that court records remain with the court, not at DCEO offices,” he emphasized.

He said the matter was postponed indefinitely without informing DCEO of the new hearing date. Weeks later, the missing record was found in the presiding magistrate’s office. DCEO then awaited a new set-down date and was eventually allocated 26 August 2025 for proceedings.

On that day, Adv Sello said, DCEO again appeared with witnesses and had already amended the charge sheet twice—once in February and again later—serving both the accused and the court each time.

However, the defence requested further particulars to properly advise their clients, and the magistrate granted a postponement. Because the magistrate’s calendar was full until 2026, DCEO asked if the matter could be scheduled alongside dates set for another case. The magistrate agreed.

“He asked the magistrate to squeeze this case into the 11th and 12th December 2025, since he already had 9th to 12th December for another matter. The magistrate agreed, and my prosecutor left knowing the hearing was set for the 11th and 12th,” Adv Sello said.

Adv Sello explained the shocking turn of events.

“On Monday, the prosecutor received a call that the accused representative had been waiting in court. Upon arrival, he discovered the magistrate had stepped down.

When he proceeded to the magistrate’s office, the prosecutor was met with shocking news from the office clerk.

“He was told the matter had been dismissed.”

Seeking clarity, the prosecutor approached the magistrate.

“She (Nthunya) told my officer (Motelle) that it is their (lawyers) ‘norm’ to make magistrates a playground,” Adv Sello said.

When the prosecutor requested the court record to understand how the misunderstanding occurred, he said only fragments were available.

“The record contained just three sentences from the proceedings of the 26th August. The first stated that the accused appeared before court, the second confirmed that witnesses were present, and the third began with ‘and then…’ but ended abruptly. The rest of the pages were missing,” he explained.

Adv Sello expressed concern over court administration and accountability, vowing that the DCEO would not allow the matter to rest.

When contacted, Mr Monokoane dismissed the charges, calling the case a “witch-hunt”.

“There was never a valid case here. This was launched against me after I wrote to Prime Minister Ntate (Sam) Matekane, complaining about the RFP’s derailment from meritocracy. I am glad this is now clear,” he told the Lesotho Times.