Community police face murder charges

…Ha Tsolo, Likalaneng ‘Mahokela’ groups land in court

Hopolang Mokhopi

TWO groups of community policing forums (Mahokela) from Ha Tsolo and Likalaneng in Maseru have found themselves on the wrong side of the law after allegedly fatally assaulting two crime suspects on separate occasions.

In the first case, six members of the Ha Tsolo Community Policing Forum allegedly beat one Lira Thokoa, after they found assaulting his wife.

According to the police, the six called the Thetsane Police Station after the beating because they did not have transport to take Thokoa to the station. While they were still trying to arrange transport to rush him to hospital, they noticed he was struggling to breathe, then he died.

The six were hauled before the Maseru Magistrate’s Court this week and charged with the murder of Thokoa.

The accused are: Mpule Mothobi (38), Haleokoe Masenkane (30), Tšeliso Letele (50), Mokete Mothibeli (52), and Liteboho Shakhane (38).

They appeared before Magistrate Lebusa Tšosane, and their case was prosecuted by Advocate Mohale Sefali.

According to the charge sheet, “…on or about the 16th day of February 2025, and at or near Ha Tsolo, Lehlakeng, in the district of Maseru, the accused persons, acting in common purpose, did unlawfully and intentionally assault one Lira Thokoa by hitting/whipping him repeatedly with sjamboks all over his body and inflicting upon him injuries that resulted in his death.”

Magistrate Tšosane informed them of their right to legal representation and advised that they could apply for bail at the High Court, as the Magistrate’s Court lacks jurisdiction over murder cases.

They were represented by Advocate Pelele Ntoi, who successfully applied for their bail before Justice ’Maliepollo Makhetha at the High Court. Each was granted bail on payment of M1 000.

The six are scheduled to reappear before the Maseru Magistrate’s Court on 7 July 2025 for routine remand.

In the Likalaneng incident, five men are facing culpable homicide charges after allegedly killing a 37-year-old Nazareth man on 18 June 2025.

According to police, the deceased had been driving seven sheep past Ha Khoshane in the Likalaneng area on 21 August 2024 when he was spotted by the area chief. The chief approached him to inquire about the livestock, but the man fled, prompting the chief to summon help.

The five accused — Poloko ’Mofa (36), Teboho ’Mofa (37), Tšotleho Lekhotla (57), Thabang Mothibi (34), and Keke Sekate (32) — gave chase, eventually catching up with the man and assaulting him with fighting sticks. They seized the sheep and left him lying at the scene, where he was later found dead. The sheep were later identified as stolen property belonging to a 57-year-old Ha Mohale farmer.

Following police investigations, the five were arrested and brought before Maseru Magistrate Puseletso McPherson on 18 June 2025, who charged them with culpable homicide and released each on M1000 bail. They are to reappear before the same court on 1 July 2025.

The Officer Commanding Ha Mohale Police Station, Inspector Mokoena Mofolo, has urged members of the public not to take the law into their own hands but, instead, hand over suspects to the police.

Police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli, told the Lesotho Times yesterday that the police regularly conduct training programmes for community policing forums to help prevent such incidents.