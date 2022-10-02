Club 266 speaks on trafficking, pornography allegations

Staff Reporter

THE management of the newly-opened Maseru nightspot, Club 266, has blamed some disgruntled former employees of peddling falsehoods about its operations.

In recent weeks, social media has been awash with allegations that the club’s management has been involved in human trafficking, pornography and prostitution among others.

It has also been alleged that the club has been allowing underaged patrons while failing to pay its staff.

But in a statement this weekend, the club’s management refuted the allegations.

Gustav Serfontein, the proprietor said the rumours were being spread by malicious former staffers.

“One of our former managers resigned and established a company that is now competing with us and we suspect that is where all the malice is coming from because they feel the best way of competing is bringing us down,” Serfontein said.

“He is going after clients with whom we had signed contracts.”

He said his legal team was working flat to institute criminal proceedings against the perpetrators of the malice.

The allegations being raised against his business were serious and he would ensure that his name was cleared.

Serfontein said his business condoned neither prostitution nor pornography within its premises.

Another allegation was that the club was failing to pay its 40 workers in the last two months.

But manager Mamo ‘Kristal’ Mophethe said while the business had taken a dip in July and August due to high operational costs, they were working hard to normalise the situation.

Meanwhile, Kristal said they were forging ahead with business and have recently launched a concept called Club 266 Cares.

“This is a community social investment project that takes the club closer to the communities to show them our love and how we work as a team. The concept was launched with the Beach Party at Maqalika Dam on 17 September 2022 and was followed by a free Bikini car wash for our patrons at the Maseru Club Car Wash along Mpilo Road. Marabeng Park in Ha-Foso will host the next one on 8 October 2022,” she said.