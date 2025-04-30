Chinese Embassy, NUL commemorate International Chinese Language Day

Seithati Motšoeneng

THE Chinese Embassy in Lesotho, in partnership with the National University of Lesotho (NUL), marked the International Chinese Language Day with a vibrant event that underscored the significance of language as a bridge to culture, unity, and shared humanity.

Established by the United Nations, International Chinese Language Day aims to promote the teaching, learning, and appreciation of the Chinese language and culture worldwide. Although the day is officially celebrated on April 20th annually, this year’s celebration was postponed due to the Easter holidays.

The theme for this year’s celebration, “Chinese Across Time”, focused on the remarkable journey of the Chinese language through centuries of history and its continued relevance in the modern world. It encouraged countries and institutions to celebrate linguistic diversity and foster cross-cultural understanding.

The occasion held at the NUL campus in Roma, brought together students, academics, and diplomats to celebrate the rich heritage of the Chinese language and its growing global influence.

NUL’s Pro Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kananelo Mosito, expressed the university’s pride in being part of this global celebration.

“Today marks a moment of unity – a celebration of language, culture, and our shared humanity,” Prof Mosito said.

He acknowledged that while individual experiences with the language might be limited, the event provided an opportunity for collective reflection on its profound impact and evolution over time.

He further emphasized the importance of the partnership with the Chinese Embassy, thanking them for their unwavering commitment to fostering educational and cultural ties.

“Our collaboration is a testament to the power of shared vision and mutual respect. The support from the Chinese Embassy has been instrumental in promoting Chinese language studies here at NUL,” he noted.

Highlighting the broader significance of learning Chinese, Prof Mosito said acquiring a new language went beyond vocabulary expansion, and opened doors to new opportunities, enhancing cross-cultural communication, and fostered mutual understanding among diverse peoples.

“Learning Chinese is not just about language acquisition; it is about understanding a culture, a philosophy, and a way of life that has shaped one of the world’s oldest civilizations.”

He said the Chinese language was more than a means of communication, but a mirror of thought, a preserver of cultural identity, and a builder of peace.

“The Chinese language, layered with centuries of history, embodies a remarkable gift of humanity. It connects us across borders and fosters a sense of shared destiny,” Prof Mosito said.

In his remarks, Chinese Ambassador to Lesotho, Yang Xiaokun, reaffirmed China’s commitment to its friendship with Lesotho, symbolized by the Chinese characters for “friend,” which resemble two strokes leaning toward each other.

“True friendship is reflected in the Chinese characters of two strokes leaning toward each other for ‘friends’,” Mr Xiaokun said.

He also said the Chinese government would continue offering various fellowships and training opportunities to Basotho students and professionals.

“We look forward to your academic accomplishments and to writing a new chapter in the exchange and mutual learning of civilizations between Lesotho and China.”

Mr Xiaokun said the power to change the world lied in the hands of both countries working together.