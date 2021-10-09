CFL trains female riders

Leemisa Thuseho

THE Cycling Federation of Lesotho (CFL) has embarked on a one-year project to empower and increase the number of female cyclists.

Ten female riders have been enrolled into the project and have already started training.

The project is fully funded by the International Cycling Federation (UCI) while the female riders are being coached by Malefane Morie.

Morie told the Lesotho Times this week that the team would meet during weekends.

“During the week, I work with riders remotely giving them programmes and we meet during the weekends,” Morie said.

“I will be working with them for one year.”

The expectation is that the riders will compete during the national championships this December.

“The championship will be in December and my assignment is to ensure that several women should compete during that event. They are also expected to record competitive times.

“My target is to see them finishing at least 20 minutes behind their male counterparts in the national championship, that will be a sign of progress,” added Morie.

In July this year, the federation received 15 bicycles and other cycling equipment from UCI. Among others, the equipment was earmarked for women in cycling.

Morie said he was hopeful that the project will ultimately increase the number of women in cycling and also increase Lesotho’s competitors in international competitions.

“This project is going to help us attract more women into cycling as well boosting our rankings on the continent and globally because there better their times, the better their rankings.”

In recent years, Lesotho has been represented by Likeleli Masitise in international competitions. Sadly, Masitise was last active on the international scene in 2018 during the Commonwealth Games, in Australia.

The team consists of Lemohang Mokherane, Kekeletso Mokete, Tšepiso Lerata, Lebohang Selepe, ‘Malethola Tseka, Mpho Tlali, Mosele Molai, Pontšo Makatile, Karabelo Shai and Liteboho Letlala.