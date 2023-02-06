CCX burst into life

… as Lifofane surprise Lioli

Leemisa Thuseho

AFTER a string of losses, CCX has been spurred into winning games after recording their second win of the league by beating Naughty Boys 2-1 yesterday at the Lesotho Agricultural College (LAC) in Hlotse.

Liteboho Phosa bagged a brace to hand Galaxy their second win of the league. Naughty Boys consolation goal came from Tšepo Mosaeea.

The win saw, CCX record their second win of the league following a string of poor results. Their first win was on Wednesday against Lifofane, thanks to Phosa’s goal.

Despite the victory, CCX are still hanging at the bottom of the log standings with 10 points. They are on a tie with Swallows which is second from bottom. However, Swallows have -24 goal difference against -28 of CCX.

Meanwhile, in Teyateyaneng, Lifofane surprised Lioli by handing them a 0-3 defeat in their own backyard.

The win moved Lifofane one step up on the log, from 12 position to 11 with 20 points while Lioli remained on ninth with 23 points.

Again, yesterday, LDF were held to a 1-all draw by Manonyane. The dropping of points says LDF missed an opportunity to close the lead gap between them and log leaders Bantu.

Now Bantu are on five points lead as LDF are now on second position with 41 points.

A win for the army side could have kept them hot on the heels of Bantu.

The defending champions, Matlama, also had a good in officer yesterday as they beat Galaxy 2-0 at LCS Play Ground.

Things seem to be getting back on track for Tse Putsoa as that was their fourth consecutive win after the endured a very fluctuating run in the first round of the campaign.

On Saturday, LMPS beat Swallows 1-2 at PTC Ground while, Lijabatho and Liphakoe were forced to share the spoils following a 0-0 draw in Morija.

Linare lost 0-1 to LCS in Maputsoe while Machokha were handed a heavy 1-4 loss by Bantu at LCS Ground.