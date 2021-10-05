Bereng Mpaki

COMPUTER Business Solutions (CBS) yesterday won four awards at this year’s edition of the PMR Africa Awards.

The digital solutions company was named the best information technology (IT) consulting company and bagged the Diamond Arrow Award.

It was also named the best IT sales and services provider and was awarded another Diamond Arrow Award.

The company was also recognised for its excellence in IT training and software development. For its efforts, the company got two Golden Arrow Awards.

CBS has become a perennial winner at the annual awards having consistently scooped multiple awards every year since 2013.

The PMR Africa Awards recognize excellence in corporates which are evaluated against set attributes by their clients through an annual survey.

CBS’s corporate marketing manager, Molemo Pefole, told the Lesotho Times yesterday that their relentless winning streak was a result of constant improvement of their services.

“This is an acknowledgement by our clients that we offer what they need,” Mr Pefole said.

“All we do is offer the best services to our clients and they acknowledge our outstanding service through nominating us in the PMR survey.”

The recurrent wins have not made the company complacent, however. Instead, it is constantly looking for new ways of exceeding its customers’ expectations.

“When you have previously won an award, the worst thing you can do is sit on your laurels. What is important is to keep aiming higher because clients’ expectations are always going up.

“Meeting our clients’ expectations is the lowest common denominator for us as we try to exceed their expectations and impress them by going the extra mile to give them unbelievable services.”

Mr Pefole said CBS was embarking on a three-year strategic plan which seeks to better align their Mission with exceptional service and client empowerment in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

“We understand that to survive in this day and age you must embrace the 4IR or you will be rendered irrelevant. We want to help bring the benefits of 4IR to Basotho so as not to be left behind technologically from the rest of the world.

“For instance, in keeping with the times, we now define ourselves as an entity which offers digital business solutions as opposed to just IT solutions like in the past.”

On his part PMR Africa, chief executive officer (CEO), Johan Hattingh, said the awards, were a good reference point for corporates when marketing their services.

“The biggest benefit is to use the award for marketing purposes to promote their brand as the award is based on the clients’ nominations and not through sending in applications,” Mr Hattingh said.