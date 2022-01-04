CBL appoints acting governor

Staff Reporter

THE Central Bank of Lesotho (CBL) has appointed Lehlomela Mohapi in acting governor after the expiry of the former incumbent, Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane’s term of office.

Dr Matlanya’s term of office ended along with those of her two deputies, Masilo Makhetha and Mathabo Makenete (first and second deputy respectively) on 31 December 2021.

In a statement on its official Facebook account on Tuesday, the CBL wished Mr Mohapi well in his new post.

“Members of the public are kindly advised that the term of office of the Governor of the Central Bank of Lesotho, Dr Retelisitsoe Matlanyane, and that of the First Deputy Governor, Dr Masilo Makhetha, and the Second Deputy Governor, Ms Mathabo Makenete, ended on the 31st December 2021,” the statement reads.

“Following the end of term of office of the Governor and the two Deputy Governors, the Government of Lesotho has appointed Mr Lehlomela Mohapi as the Acting Governor.

“The Central Bank of Lesotho wishes to thank the Governor and the Deputy Governors for their service to the Bank and the nation and wishes them the very best for the future. The Bank also wishes Mr Mohapi well as he takes up the responsibility of Acting Governor,” the bank said.

Read more in the Lesotho Times on Thursday.