Car accident victim seeks compensation from LDF

Leemisa Thuseho

A 23-YEAR-OLD woman from Ha-Raleqheka, Mpatana, near Maseru, is seeking compensation from the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) after she was allegedly struck by an LDF vehicle in 2019.

Lintle Molieleng and her family are requesting compensation to cover medical, transport, and food expenses, as well as for the injuries she sustained when she was hit by an LDF Land Cruiser on July 19, 2019, in Borokhoaneng, Maseru.

Lintle suffered injuries to her teeth and jaw, requiring maxillofacial surgery.

Accompanied by her sister and father, Lintle this week appeared before the Prime Minister’s Ministries and Departments, Governance, Foreign Relations and Information Cluster to present her case.

The LDF was represented by seven members, including two from the army’s legal department, led by Ministry of Defence Principal Secretary (PS), ‘Mabataung Khalane and Brigadier General Lekhooa Matlali.

At the time of the accident, Lintle was living in Maseru with her uncle, Mpeoli Molieleng, who is also an LDF member.

While Lintle claims she was hit by an LDF vehicle, the army maintains a different account.

According to the LDF, the vehicle’s driver, Colonel Faku (who was not present), claimed that Lintle ran across the road and collided with the stationary car, leading to her injuries.

Police were not involved after the incident.

Instead, the LDF driver and Lintle’s family, particularly her uncle, reportedly made a verbal agreement that everyone would help with her recovery.

However, Lintle’s family says the driver did not offer adequate support, especially financially, and their appeals to the LDF went unanswered.

The family claims the driver only gave them M1000 initially and then stopped assisting. The driver was not present at the committee meeting on Monday.

Lintle recounted that after the accident, she was rushed to Queen ‘Mamohato Memorial Hospital in the same vehicle that allegedly hit her.

She underwent surgery and was scheduled for follow-up medical examinations, which she has not completed due to financial difficulties.

She says eight of her teeth were affected and, although her jaw wiring has been removed, she still experiences pain and has not fully recovered.

“I went from office to office at LDF seeking help, but nothing worked out,” Lintle explained.

“Ntate Faku was never cooperative in my recovery process, and my family had to manage on their own. I am still going for check-ups but sometimes I miss them because of financial challenges.”

Lintle expressed her desire to receive compensation for both the expenses she has already incurred and those she expects to incur for ongoing treatment.

She explained that this includes compensation for the physical and emotional suffering resulting from the accident.

“I am asking this committee to ensure that LDF compensates me. I no longer feel comfortable working directly with Ntate Faku and do not feel safe around him,” she said.

Her father, Sello, supported her request, saying that they are entitled to reimbursement from the army for all the costs they have borne.

So far, he estimated their expenses at around M19,000.

He added that they have not yet calculated the amount they will seek for ongoing treatment and the distress they continue to experience.

Sello explained that when the incident occurred, the family chose not to involve the police, trusting that the LDF, as a lawful institution, would cooperate fully.

They did not anticipate the situation escalating to its current state, he said.

Lintle and her family have criticised both the LDF and its driver for failing to offer sufficient support.

In response, Colonel Libete Mofilikoane from the LDF transport department said according to the reports they received, the driver was supportive. He also noted that there were occasions when the victim missed scheduled check-up appointments.

However, Basotho National Party (BNP) leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, a member of the Prime Minister’s Ministries and Departments, Governance, Foreign Relations and Information Cluster, was not convinced by Col Mofilikoane’s response.

He asserted that the LDF had erred by reaching an informal agreement with the Molieleng family instead of following proper procedures, such as notifying the police.

“When an accident occurs, the police should be called to the scene to prepare reports that are essential for insurance claims and possible legal action,” Mr Mofomobe said.

He added that failing to involve the police had deprived the victim of the opportunity to make insurance claims.

After extensive discussions, the committee concluded that the LDF should compensate the family.

It was decided that the family should gather receipts for their expenses and submit them to the committee at a date yet to be determined.

Committee chairperson, Moshe Makotoko, the ruling Revolution for Prosperity (RFP)’s Matsieng legislator, reminded the LDF that, while they are seeking documentation for past expenses, they should remember that the victim is still recovering and continues to need support.

The LDF did not make a definitive commitment regarding compensation but agreed that the family should provide receipts as formal evidence of their spending.

“We will collect all this information from all parties and present it to the LDF Commander before proceeding further,” said Brigadier Matlali.

Ministry of Defence PS Khalane added that the LDF would need to seek legal advice before making any final decisions.