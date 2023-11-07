Businessman found dead 

Leemisa Thuseho

A man identified as the owner of a popular chain of fast food restaurants was found dead in his vehicle with gunshot wounds near the Maseru Golf Course on Sunday.

Police said the 50-year-old man was one of the managers of the popular chain; Chiefs Fast Foods.

The man, who was found with two passports, one for Lesotho and another for South Africa, is reported to have been staying in Ladybrand, South Africa. The two-passports belonged to him.

Although the police did not reveal his name, the Lesotho Times has identified him as Marcelino Vecente. He is the co-founder of the fast food chain, which opened its doors in Lesotho in 2013.

During its weekly media briefing on Tuesday, the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS), announced its Pitso Ground Criminal Investigation Department (CID) wing had launched investigations into the murder.

“The Pitso Ground Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is investigating the murder of a 50-year-old man who was shot dead in his car, an Audi A4 near Maseru Golf Course….” the police said.

Two bullet shells of a 9mm pistol were found on the scene. Again, in the car there was also a 9mm gun with 47 bullets.

However, it is yet to be established whether the gun used in the killing is the same gun found in the car or not.

“In his car, the police found a 9mm gun along with 47 bullets. There was also a Lesotho passport and a South Africa passport in the car, both are in his names,” the police said.

“It is reported that the man was living in Ladybrand and he is a manager of one of the fast food restaurants.”

The motive behind the killing is not known and no arrests have been made so far.

The police appealed to the public for any information to help unravel the killing.

Chiefs Fast Foods was founded in 2013 by Marcelino Vicente and Francesco Moretti.

It offers a range of menu items including chicken, fish, russians, vetkoek, chips and refreshments.