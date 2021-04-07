Brown speaks on missing Likuena’s AFCON assignments

Moorosi Tsiane

BOLIVIA based striker, Thabiso Brown, is disappointed by his failure to join the senior national soccer side, Likuena for its back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sierra Leon and Nigeria.

Thabo Senong’s charges faced Sierra Leone at Setsoto Stadium last Wednesday and played Nigeria on Tuesday in Lagos.

The former Kick4Life forward, who was called for national duty for the two games after a five-year absence, failed to make it back home after failing to find a flight.

Brown said he had booked a flight but was denied boarding because he was supposed to transit through many countries.

By the time the matches were played, Senong had already announced that the stocky striker would no longer be part of his squad due to logistical challenges.

“I needed to transit through many countries and the airliner I had booked rejected me because my route was too long and rigorous due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions in some of the countries,” Brown said.

“I was supposed to travel from Cochabamba (Bolivia) to Santa Cruz (Bolivia) then to Sao Paulo (Brazil) and Paris, then to Qatar, Johannesburg and finally Bloemfontein. Unfortunately, Covid-19 restrictions made it difficult and I had to return to Bolivia from….”

The former Makoanyane XI striker said he was disappointed because he had been looking forward to the matches.

“I was looking forward to the matches and I believe they were going to help me a lot. Also, being back in the national team set up is something that every player cherishes.

“It was such a painful experience because I had set in my mind that I was coming home only to be turned back in Brazil. I am still hurting but I believe with time, the pain will subside. I also have to focus.

“It is not anyone’s fault, so I understand. Life is full of challenges and disappointments and these experiences make us strong. I believe I will get another chance to play in the national team, so I must keep working hard so that when such chance comes, I will be ready.”

Brown is currently club less after parting ways with Pirata FC of Peru last December.