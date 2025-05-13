Bridges, Not Walls: A window of opportunity for South Africa to reset relations with Rwanda.

By Silence Charumbira

Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Kagame during a Presidential panel at the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan – Ivory Coast on 12 May 2025.

Following SAMIDRC forces withdrawal from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a historic opening emerges for Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Kagame to reset relations, strengthen regional leadership, and lay the foundations for a future defined by African-driven unity, peace and resilience.

In the realm of global leadership, true greatness is not measured by moments of triumph but by the courage to transform adversity into opportunity. South Africa now stands at such a pivotal crossroads. The ongoing withdrawal of SAMIDRC forces from the Eastern DRC preceded by a joint meeting and confidence building engagements between chiefs of defence from troop contributing countries and the military leadership of AFC/M23 need not be seen as a retreat or surrender. It is an opportunity to recalibrate its regional engagements and reorient its leadership in shaping Africa’s future. Rwanda’s quiet yet consequential gesture of goodwill by granting safe passage of transiting troops and their equipment opened a critical door. If South Africa steps through it with vision and resolve, it can strengthen its position as a builder of peace and progress across the continent.

At the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan this week, President Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to “African solutions for African problems,” addressing a gathering of business and political leaders. His remarks were more than a statement of philosophy. They were a call to action, emphasising the necessity of partnership, regional collaboration, and home-grown leadership. These principles align precisely with the opportunity now presented by Rwanda’s diplomatic overture.

President Kagame, speaking in a similar spirit, underscored the importance of pragmatism and partnership in advancing Africa’s development agenda. Rwanda’s facilitation of the safe, dignified repatriation of SAMIDRC including South African forces from Goma was not merely a logistical necessity. It was a statesmanlike gesture, a clear signal of Rwanda’s readiness to work towards renewed regional collaboration. Both leaders, through words and deeds, have shown that there is a path forward if it is pursued with mutual respect and strategic vision a clear departure from the February 2025 diplomatic spat during which both leaders publicly exchanged divergent views on the conflict in Eastern DRC.

The convoys carrying SAMIDRC forces and military equipment from Goma into Rwanda and onwards to Tanzania on 29 April symbolised more than the end of a complex mission. They marked the closing of one chapter and the potential beginning of another. Rwanda’s role in facilitating the withdrawal should be viewed not simply as operational but as a sign of preparedness to deepen relations based on shared goals and mutual respect.

South Africa has long stood as a pillar of peacebuilding and diplomacy on the continent. From mediating the Congo wars peace talks by the then President Thabo Mbeki to its broader contributions to regional stability within SADC, Pretoria’s leadership has been characterised by pragmatism, in the search for solutions to Africa’s challenges.

The discussions at the CEO Forum reaffirmed that President Ramaphosa remains steadfastly committed to these principles. His emphasis on strengthening African institutions, promoting intra-African trade, and advancing a continental agenda of resilience and prosperity mirrors exactly what Rwanda’s overture now invites: the building of new bridges in pursuit of a stronger, more cohesive Africa.

Some voices within South Africa’s political establishment may urge caution, citing complex histories or strategic divergences. Yet, as President Ramaphosa emphasised at the CEO Forum, Africa’s progress demands pragmatism, courage, and unity. Diplomacy requires neither naivety nor forgetfulness. It demands maturity: the willingness to recognise differences while working relentlessly to overcome them. Rwanda on the other hand, even amid disagreements, has never closed the diplomatic window. Testament to this is the open visa policy adopted by Rwanda a couple of years ago that grants free visa on arrival for all Africans among others including South Africa that closed its visa window to Rwandan ordinary passport holders for the last 12 years.

The dividends of reconciliation are too significant to ignore. Together, South Africa and Rwanda can pioneer new models of security collaboration to deal with continental security challenges, leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) opportunity, and provide leadership to dealing with existential challenges such as climate change, food insecurity, and technological disruption. Such cooperation would not only benefit both nations but also amplify Africa’s collective voice on the global stage.

Concrete steps could include convening a high-level bilateral dialogue that addresses all wrinkles in the relationship and launching joint projects in areas such as sports tourism infrastructure, public health, education and food security. Symbolic gestures matter as well. State visits, cultural exchanges, and joint declarations could help rebuild public trust and lay the foundations for a durable strategic partnership.

President Ramaphosa’s remarks in Abidjan make it clear that he understands the stakes. Seizing Rwanda’s diplomatic overture would not only align with his vision. It would strengthen and elevate it, reaffirming South Africa’s role as a continental leader that roots for peace and progress to shape the next chapter of Africa’s destiny.

The choice before Pretoria is not between pride and pragmatism. It is between inertia and leadership. Rwanda has extended a hand. South Africa has the stature, the credibility, and the strategic imperative to respond. And respond progressively.

This is the moment to build bridges, not walls.

This is the moment to transform challenges into opportunities and to help lead Africa towards a future of unity, resilience, and shared prosperity.

Silence Charumbira is an international journalist based in Maseru, Lesotho. He is former Deputy Editor of the Lesotho Times and Sunday Express. He has also worked with multiple reputable organisations like The Guardian, CNN, China Daily, Guangming and the Associated Press (AP) among others. He writes on diverse topics including China-Africa relations. Views expressed in this article are his own and do not necessarily represent those of the publication.