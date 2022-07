The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Hlalefang Motinyane has today withdrawn murder charges against former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane and his wife, ‘Maesaiah.

The two had been accused of the 14 June 2017 murder of Mr Thabane’s ex-wife, Lipolelo.

Lead prosecutor, Gareth Leppan, said the charges had been withdrawn due to the unavailability of the key witness.

