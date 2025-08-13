Boost for Matlama ahead of Alliance Challenge

Leemisa Thuseho

MATLAMA FC have received a major boost with the return of star midfielder, Charlie Hlalele, ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 Alliance Challenge.

This year’s edition, a winner-takes-all competition, will take place at the Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena on 17 August, with Matlama as the defending champions.

Hlalele missed the start of pre-season preparations due to contractual disputes last month. Reports indicated that he went AWOL and was allegedly seeking to join a new team in South Africa while still under contract with Matlama.

Upon his return, Hlalele was temporarily barred from training with the team pending disciplinary hearings, which began last Friday and concluded on Monday.

While awaiting the outcome of the hearings, he was ordered yesterday to rejoin the squad and resume training.

Matlama’s Communication and Marketing Manager, Themba Talane, confirmed Hlalele’s return.

“The disciplinary hearing is complete, and the player will meet with management to receive the final outcome,” Talane said.

“At the moment, he has been asked to join the rest of the team and start training. He started yesterday and will be available for selection this weekend, but it is up to the coach to decide whether to allow him to play.”

The return of the in-form midfielder is a significant boost for Matlama, as Hlalele was one of the team’s top performers last season. The South African was even named Vodacom Premier League (VPL) 2024/25 Midfielder of the Season.

In the Alliance Challenge, Matlama will face LCS in the first semifinal, while Linare will take on Lioli in the second.

Alliance Insurance has increased the grand prize for this year’s edition from M60,000 to M100,000, maintaining its winner-takes-all format.