Basotho denied health services in SA

. . . Operation Dudula speaks

Mathatisi Sebusi

BASOTHO migrants in South Africa, including those with legal documentation, are reportedly being denied access to state healthcare services amid growing pressure from South Africa’s controversial anti-immigrant movement, Operation Dudula.

The movement, which has often been accused of xenophobia, has reaffirmed its stance that no Mosotho should receive treatment at South African public hospitals unless both the Lesotho and South African governments establish a legal, controlled, and sustainable framework for cross-border migration.

In an exclusive interview with the Lesotho Times this week, Operation Dudula National Spokesperson, Sifiso Manyala, said undocumented Basotho living and working in South Africa would continue to face exclusion from essential services, including healthcare.

His comments followed an outcry from Basotho migrants, who say they have recently been denied treatment at public health facilities across South Africa.

Mr Manyala insisted the movement is not targeting Basotho or any specific nationality but is campaigning against illegal immigration and advocating for prioritisation of South Africans in their own country.

“Our focus is on the rule of law, proper documentation, and fair access to resources for South African citizens who are often left behind in their own country,” Mr Manyala said.

“Regarding access to health services, our concern is not about stopping foreigners from getting treatment. The issue is when South Africans are displaced, delayed, or overlooked because undocumented foreigners are overwhelming an already strained system.”

While acknowledging that healthcare is a fundamental human right, Mr Manyala said there must be equitable systems in place, managed through proper immigration control.

“The solution lies in collaborative efforts between the Lesotho and South African governments to ensure that cross-border movement is legal, controlled, and sustainable.

“Operation Dudula will continue to advocate for a lawful and orderly system where South Africans are prioritised, and foreigners are treated with dignity within the bounds of the law.”

The Lesotho Times also spoke with Lesotho’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Lejone Mpotjoane, who confirmed the troubling reports.

Mr Mpotjoane said he first learned of the issue via social media. Upon inquiry, the South African government denied involvement and, instead, pointed to South African youth affiliated with Operation Dudula as the culprits.

“The South African authorities distanced themselves from these actions, saying Operation Dudula was acting independently by barring foreigners from accessing healthcare and accusing them of taking jobs meant for locals.

“We have been addressing this issue for some time, and both governments are working toward a resolution. No one should be denied access to healthcare, regardless of immigration status or political tensions between our countries.

“Before South Africa attained democracy, many of their youth sought refuge in Lesotho and were treated with dignity. Now, post-democracy, those ties seem forgotten, and Basotho are being accused of stealing jobs,” said Mr Mpotjoane.

Meanwhile, Director of the Migrant Workers Association of Lesotho, Lerato Nkhetše, expressed frustration over what he described as the Lesotho government’s lack of decisive action.

“This is not the first incident of this nature. The government should have learned from previous cases, like when pregnant Basotho women were turned away. By now, there should be healthcare facilities operating within Lesotho’s consulates in South Africa,” Mr Nkhetše said.

He stressed that consulates without such services are of limited use to Basotho migrants and warned that denial of healthcare results in treatment defaults and unplanned financial burdens, as migrants are forced to travel to areas where discrimination is less prevalent.

“We have received over 60 complaints from Basotho who say they have been denied access to healthcare since the rise of Operation Dudula.

“Worryingly, even those with legal documentation, including holders of valid permits, are being turned away and told to seek treatment from private healthcare providers.”

Currently, around 54,000 Basotho are in South Africa under the Lesotho Exemption Permit (LEP), which is valid until 31 December 2025.

The LEP is a special arrangement that allows Basotho citizens to live, work, study, or conduct business in South Africa legally.