’Marafaele Mohloboli

THE Basotho Action Party (BAP) wants parliament to compel Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro to advise King Letsie III to dissolve parliament and call for elections within the next three months.

The Professor Nqosa Mahao-led party said it would not support the impending no confidence vote against Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro. It preferred new general elections to vote for a new prime minister instead of a no confidence vote. This did not mean that the BAP was in awe of Dr Majoro whom the party described as directionless, visionless and corrupt. But the party said it did not have confidence in the Alliance of Democrats (AD) leader Monyane Moleleki, who has been nominated as Dr Majoro’s possible successor if the no confidence motion succeeds.

Addressing journalists in Maseru yesterday, BAP spokesperson, Motlatsi Maqelepo, said the BAP’s 10 legislators would not participate in the motion if it was put to vote in parliament.

Instead of pushing for a motion of no confidence, parties in parliament should unite and come up with a two thirds majority which will compel Dr Majoro to approach King Letsie III to dissolve parliament and call for elections.

“The BAP is appealing to all parties in parliament to unite and get a two thirds majority which is required by the Amendment Bill, other than let government be toyed around with,” Mr Maqelepo said.

“We are therefore, inviting MPs constituting a two thirds majority to compel the prime minister to advise His Majesty to dissolve parliament and call for elections in three months.

“We don’t think it’s wise to be throwing governments around as political parties without consulting with Basotho.”

Removing a prime minister using a motion of no confidence does not bode well for Lesotho’s good governance, Mr Maqelepo said.

If the motion of no confidence passes, the BAP is not convinced that Lesotho would benefit anything.

Mokhotlong legislator, Tefo Mapesela, is pushing for Dr Majoro’s ouster with a no confidence motion that he wants voted for via a secret ballot. He has proposed Mr Moleleki as Dr Majoro’s replacement.

But Mr Maqelepo said the BAP legislators would abstain from voting if the motion was put to vote.

“We have learnt of the name raised to take over as the next PM and we are not convinced that this move is meant to save Lesotho and Basotho.”

The BAP will therefore abstain from voting although it does not have confidence in Prime Minister Majoro, he said.

“If this motion is put to vote in parliament, our 10 Members of Parliament (MPs) shall abstain from voting.

“We would like to make it clear that we shall remain neutral in this matter to avoid conveying a wrong message. We don’t have confidence in him given his weaknesses as a prime minister.

“We have learnt how he operates and have realised that he is a prime minister with no vision. A weak prime minister who has no capacity to hold anyone accountable, a prime minister who is beholden to his cronies, he is captured and is a prime minister who is already being associated with corruption.

“However, he is way better compared to the one who has been proposed to take over from him. We would like to remind them that if they are tired of Dr Majoro’s administration, the right to give anyone powers to rule is entirely vested in the electorate,” Mr Maqelepo said.