Bantu take the lead

Leemisa Thuseho

BANTU have taken the lead in the Vodacom Premier League following an impressive 3-0 victory over Galaxy this week in Maputsoe.

Ahead of the weekend game, Bantu were on the back of a goalless draw against LDF.

The Mafeteng is now at the summit of the table with 14 points after seven games.

It is tied with second and third-placed Lijabatho and LCS respectively. However, Bantu is enjoying a better goal difference of 12 against Lijabatho’s eight and LCS’ seven.

Bantu has been lethargic since the beginning of the season. It started off with a 1-1 draw against Lifofane before winning 2-0 and 0-3 over LCS and CCX respectively. The side went on to lose 1-0 to Lijabatho a fortnight ago before drawing with LDF.

Defending champions, Matlama, who went into the weekend fixtures leading the pack, have now dropped to fourth after being edged 1-0 by Lijabatho in Morija on Saturday.

Matlama have now gone for three games without a win. They were first held to goalless draw by Lifofane before losing 1-0 to LCS.

LCS who were second before the weekend, squandered an opportunity to move to the top of the table after being held to a goalless draw by struggling Manonyane in Nyakosoba on Sunday. A win would have taken the Shalane Lehohla-coached side to 16 points.

On Saturday, Linare shared the spoils with CCX after playing to a goalless draw in Hlotse. Lioli also drew 0-0 with Machokha in Teyateyaneng.

Lifofane continued its winless streak after drawing 0-0 with LMPS the following day. It’s yet to win in seven games. It has lost two matches and drawn five.

LMPS, on the other hand, maintained their clean sheet. They have now gone sfor even games without conceding any goals.

LDF are also yet to lose a game. They edged Swallows 1-0 on Saturday while Naughty Boys went down to Liphakoe with the same scoreline.