Bangladeshi community celebrates Bengali new year 

Moroke Sekoboto

THE Bangladeshi Association of Lesotho (BAoL) has celebrated Bengali New Year 1432 and marked the beginning of the Eid Reunion – an important Islamic holiday that signifies the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The celebration, held on Sunday in Maseru, brought together members of the association, the Bangladesh High Commissioner to South Africa, Shah Ahmed Shafi, and other community associations for an evening of camaraderie, cultural exchange, and appreciation. These included the DR Congo, Indian, Chinese, Nigerian and Kenyan associations in Lesotho.

Founded on 18 February 2024 and officially launched with a grand festival at Maseru Club on 10 March 2024, the BAoL has quickly made impressive progress in strengthening ties between the Bangladeshi and Basotho communities.

BAoL president, Ruhul Quddus, described the Bengali New Year as a time of harmony and fresh beginnings. He emphasized the association’s dedication to making a positive impact in the communities they serve and acknowledged the support received from both Bangladeshi and Basotho communities.

“It is a time for harmony and new beginnings. We have come a long way since our formation. We reaffirm our commitment to strengthening relations between our two nations and uplifting communities in need,” Dr Quddus said.

The event began with a solemn prayer, invoking blessings for everyone present and for the continued success of the association. Both the Lesotho and Bangladeshi national anthems were sung in unison, symbolizing the unity and mutual respect between the two nations.

Dr Quddus revealed that several major projects and initiatives are underway, aimed at supporting vulnerable communities in Lesotho.

“We will focus on expanding charitable efforts and enhancing bilateral relations. Last year, we had an incredible hiking event with LMPS, fostering a sense of adventure and collaboration among our members and local partners. Additionally, we distributed 50 gift hampers to villagers in Ha Kubutu, Thabana Limmele (rural Maseru), an initiative that received great support from Assistant Commissioner of Police Motsamai Kholumo,” he said.

The audience also enjoyed traditional Bangladeshi music, providing a vibrant glimpse into Bangladesh’s rich cultural heritage.

“We also reaffirm our commitment to working closely with local authorities, businesses, and community groups to facilitate cultural exchange, economic cooperation, and humanitarian efforts. We are determined to do even better than before. We are committed to fostering mutual respect, cultural appreciation, and meaningful development projects that benefit both nations,” Dr Quddus said.