Avani gambler wins Toyota Hilux

Bereng Mpaki

MASERU’S Ralikoae Mohlatsane on Sunday drove home in a brand-new Toyota Hilux bakkie after winning the grand prize in Avani Lesotho Hotel and Casino’s Spin & Win promotion.

The final draw was held at Avani Lesotho on Sunday.

The final draw was a culmination of weekly draws in which gamblers won cash prizes for accumulating points by playing various Casino games.

During the draw, the names of the weekly winners were grouped together and five were drawn randomly for the grand prize, a brand-new Toyota Hilux worth M250 000.

Mr Mohlatsane ultimately took home the grand prize.

The first runner up pocketed M20 000 while the second runner-up took home M10 000.

The fourth and fifth runners-up both took home M5000 each. The prizes were worth a total of M400 000.

Mr Mohlatsane on Sunday said he was over the moon. When the Lesotho Times spoke with him on the sidelines of the draw, he said he was still is shock.

“It is yet to sink in that I have won a vehicle; it is unbelievable,” Mr Mohlatsane said.

He however, said the win was deserved because he was a big spender.

Lerato Mohapi, the second runner-up said she was also delighted with her win.

“I am very happy to be one of the finalists to win a cash prize today although I would have been much happier if I had won the bakkie,” Ms Mohapi said.

Avani Lesotho slots shift manager, Seemane Makhosi, said the competition was meant to reward gamblers who have steadily supported the casino.

He said their gambling activities have been taking place under strict Covid-19 restrictions to reduce infection risks.

To ensure the safety of clients, the casino said it strictly followed Covid-19 protocols including disinfecting the casino daily and banning the consumption of alcohol and smoking at tables among others.