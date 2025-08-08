Another LEWA board member fired

Mohloai Mpesi

IN the space of just two weeks, Minister of Natural Resources and Acting Minister of Energy, Mohlomi Moleko, has dismissed yet another member of the Lesotho Electricity and Water Authority (LEWA) Board of Directors — this time, Khotso Masheane.

Mr Masheane received his termination letter this week, which cites a Facebook post he made that allegedly questioned corporate governance practices at the entity.

His dismissal follows that of LEWA Board Chairperson, Makotoko Makotoko, who was removed on 24 July 2025 after distancing himself from the controversial approval of a M2.10 per unit electricity tariff for Chinese firm Beijing Jingyungtong Technology Limited Corporation (BJT).

The tariff, linked to the second phase of the Ramarothole Solar Project, was approved by the LEWA Board on Christmas Eve 2024 and has since been scrutinised by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Now, just two weeks later, Mr Moleko has terminated another board member, citing conduct deemed incompatible with board expectations.

According to the termination letter titled “Termination of Appointment as Member of the LEWA Board”, Mr Moleko took issue with Mr Masheane’s 24 July 2025 Facebook post – a day after Mr Makotoko’s firing – which he claims indirectly criticised leadership decisions and undermined board unity.

“I write to formally communicate the termination of your appointment as a member of the Board of the Lesotho Electricity and Water Authority (LEWA), with immediate effect,” reads the letter.

“This decision follows a pattern of conduct that has raised serious concerns about your ability to continue serving effectively and in the spirit of collective responsibility expected of all board members of such a critical institution.

“On 24 July 2025, a day after the termination of the Chairperson of the LEWA Board, you made a public statement on Facebook which, while not explicitly naming anyone, appears to cast aspersions on the leadership of LEWA and the decisions taken in the interest of good governance and institutional accountability.”

The Controversial Facebook Post

In the Facebook post in question, Mr Masheane commented broadly on corporate governance.

“Both successful and failed organisations often have the same board structures, policies, and meeting routines. But outcomes vary drastically. Why? The difference is not in the systems, it’s in the people. Specifically, it is the quality and courage of the board members.”

He went on to praise boards with members who speak the truth and challenge groupthink.

“Successful boards tend to have at least a few truth-tellers: those willing to raise uncomfortable issues, challenge groupthink, and ask hard questions, even when unpopular.”

In contrast, he criticised boards that conform to avoid conflict.

“Boards of failed companies are often full of agreeable professionals who nod along just to keep the peace. They do not rock the boat, even when it is sinking. Ironically, it is not a lack of qualifications that causes boards to fail. Many were filled with highly educated, experienced members — on paper.”

It is this last paragraph, particularly the reference to “agreeable professionals who nod along”, that reportedly irked Mr Moleko.

In the termination letter, he referred to the post as a veiled attack on the appointing authority’s decision to remove Mr Makotoko.

“Given the context and timing of this post, it is difficult to view your remarks as anything other than an attempt to undermine a lawful decision of the appointing authority and to cast doubt on the integrity and competence of other Board members.

“Such conduct is not compatible with the high standards of professionalism, unity, and mutual respect required of members serving in regulatory governance.”

Mr Moleko emphasised that public criticism — even implied — compromises the reputation and cohesion of the institution.

“Serving on the LEWA Board is not only a position of privilege but one of collective accountability. While dissent and robust debate are encouraged within appropriate forums, public disparagement of board decisions or the credibility of fellow members — especially through innuendo — compromises the authority and reputation of the institution.

“In light of this, and to preserve the stability and integrity of the LEWA Board, I have taken the decision to revoke your appointment.”

Masheane’s stance

In an interview, Mr Masheane defended his Facebook activity, saying he frequently shares insights on corporate governance and that the post in question was not related to the chairperson’s dismissal.

“I consult on corporate governance and human resources management. I do pro bono teachings on Facebook to help improve organisational performance. I have been writing these posts long before Mr Makotoko was fired,” Mr Masheane said.

He claimed the decision to fire him was arbitrary and not based on due process.

“The reasons mentioned in the letter are not concrete. To claim that it was triggered by the 24 July events is baseless. I even posted the day before. This is an overreach.”

Mr Masheane further argued that as a public officer, he is entitled to fair procedures in dismissal.

“There are processes that should be followed when dismissing public office bearers. For instance, in the case of Pashu Mochetsane, who was dismissed in a similar fashion, the court ruled that public officers cannot simply be fired without due process or representation.”

He said his performance as a board member had never been questioned.

“My performance is a collective one. I cannot be judged individually. I was not incompetent, even during our PAC appearance, I answered questions and defended some of our decisions. He never complained about my performance.”

Asked whether he would challenge the dismissal, Mr Masheane said, “I have not given it much thought. I am currently preoccupied with other matters.”

This publication sought comment from Mr Moleko, but his phone rang unanswered before it became unavailable.