Another DC MP defects to RFP

Mohloai Mpesi

MOOTSI Lehata, a senior member of the main opposition Democratic Congress (DC) party, has abandoned the party to join the ruling Revolution for Prosperity (RFP).

Mr Lehata, who has represented the Makhaleng constituency since the party’s inception, crossed the floor during a parliamentary session this week.

Mr Lehata’s defection comes hot on the heels of two other DC lawmakers – Peiso Kelane and Maimane Maphathe representing ‘Maletsunyane and Matelile constituencies respectively-. They switched their allegiances to the RFP just last month.

The latest departure has further diminished the DC’s parliamentary presence to 26 seats from the 29 it held before the defections.

Prior to the DC’s elective conference in early February 2025, there were signs that Mr Lehata was growing disenchanted with the official opposition party.

He had aligned himself with a faction supporting the candidacy of former publications head, Bothata Mahlala, for the party’s leadership. Mr Mahlala ended up not challenging party leader, Mathibeli Mokhothu, preferring to form his yet to be named party.

After the elective conference, Mr Lehata resigned as chairperson of the DC’s parliamentary caucus, foreshadowing his eventual exit.

In a dramatic scene on the parliament floor on Monday, Mr Lehata embraced DC leader Mathibeli Mokhothu moments before crossing over to the government benches, escorted by elated RFP legislators.

Mr Lehata’s defection is a significant blow to the DC, the official opposition party, coming just a month after the earlier high-profile departures.

When the Lesotho Times quizzed him back in March about his decision to resign as head of the DC caucus, Mr Lehata said there was nothing sinister about his decision, but that he was merely creating space for others.

Mr Lehata is considered one of the most prominent figures in the 11th Parliament, known for his astute and accurate quoting of the Standing Orders.

Despite being infamously dubbed the “rain dance” MP in 2023 for allegedly attending Parliament while intoxicated, Mr Lehata has since restored his dignity, participating vigorously in proceedings, raising pertinent issues and becoming a favourite among constituents.

Mr Lehata is also recognized as one of the MPs who frequently challenges the Speaker, Tlohang Sekhamane, on matters of parliamentary administration and procedure.

He has become a vocal advocate for ensuring the house functions as it should.

While speculation is rife that Mr Lehata might have been lured to the RFP with a promise to be handed the post of National Assembly Deputy Speaker, he dismissed that as mere rumours. DC treasurer Hlalele Lets’aba and spokesperson Serialong Qoo, told the Lesotho Times yesterday that Mr Lehata was going to be made Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly hence his resignation from the DC.

It is alleged that current deputy speaker, Tṧepang Tṧita-Mosena (of Movement for Economic Change) is likely to resign from her coveted position and be deployed to one of Lesotho’s diplomatic missions abroad. Ms Tṧita-Mosena could not be reached for comment yesterday to confirm or refute the rumours.

Mr Lehata told the Lesotho Times yesterday he made his move “for the benefit of the entire Basotho nation” and to “support the RFP-led coalition government instead of throwing stones” at Prime Minister Sam Matekane.

“…. I won’t be negative. RFP is the ruling party. For the country and for the nation, you need to help when people are working,” Mr Lehata said.

“Throwing stones while far away does not help. You must help for progress to be there.”

On suggestions that he was earmarked to replace Ms Mosena as deputy speaker, Mr Lehata said he was unaware of such plans.

The DC had attempted to nominate Mr Lehata for the deputy speaker post after the October 2022 general elections, but he lost to Ms Tṧita-Mosena.

Mr Sekhamane read Mr Lehata’s letter in parliament, in which the legislator said he had consulted with his constituents in the Makhaleng and made the decision to join the RFP with their consent.

“I humbly inform you that after deep consideration and consultation with the people of Makhaleng constituency, I have decided to move from the Democratic Congress to the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP),” Mr Lehata’s letter read. “I would like to implement this decision immediately after you receive this letter. I believe you will find this letter in order and help me to implement my decision.”

Mr Lehata’s crossing over to the RFP benches was met with ululations and dances from his new party colleagues.

The Minister of Information, Communication, Science, Technology and Innovation, Nthati Moorosi, even gave Mr Lehata a congratulatory hug and placed an RFP tie around his neck.

However, some DC lawmakers were seemingly unhappy about Mr Lehata’s defection.

DC Proportional Representation (PR) legislator and treasurer, Mr Letṧaba, who appeared deeply hurt, warned Mr Lehata that “all that glitters is not gold.”

“Today I stand up but can’t say much. But there will be a day when I will be standing up and saying something,” Mr Letṧaba said.

MP for Lithoteng constituency, Rethabile Letlailana, also took a swipe at Mr Lehata, saying he would miss the “order” of the DC party and will “now have to navigate the “disorder” of the RFP”.

DC Spokesperson Serialong Qoo suggested that Lehata’s move could be part of a larger RFP strategy to secure 61 or more MPs to govern alone without a coalition.

Mr Qoo also speculated that Mr Lehata could indeed be appointed as deputy speaker due to his “extensive knowledge” of parliamentary procedures.