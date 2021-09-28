Nthatuoa Koeshe

ALLIANCE Insurance clients can now pay their premiums using the C-Pay mobile money platform.

C-Pay is a product of technological company and electronic payments issuer, Chaperone Limited. Chaperone Limited is a financial services company licensed by the Central Bank of Lesotho (CBL) to issue electronic payments to connect clients and businesses.

The partnership was announced in Maseru this week.

Speaking at the ceremony, Alliance client services officer, Lipuo Sehloho, said the partnership was important particularly during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which forces people to resort to mobile money.

Ms Sehloho encouraged Alliance clients to use C-Pay for their premium payments because of its affordability and convenience.

“This partnership is going to make it easy for Basotho to pay for their premiums from the comfort of their homes and later get receipts at nearby C-Pay agents,” Ms Sehloho said.

On his part, Chaperone Limited’s managing director, Mohau Mochebelele, said the partnership was also necessitated by the high number the two entites’ mutual clients.

C-Pay was designed in such a way that it is easy for clients to use to ensure convenience, Mr Mochebelele said.

“We already have almost 300 agents across the country and people can easily register with us to start using C-pay for different transactions including paying their Alliance Insurance premiums,” Mr Mochebelele said.