All systems go for Bantu gala

Leemisa Thuseho

VETERAN South African television star, Connie Ferguson, has been billed to grace this year’s edition of the Bantu Football Club gala dinner to be held at Avani Maseru Hotel this Saturday.

Bantu communication and marketing manager, Pule Mosoatsi, yesterday told the Lesotho Times that the stage was set for the premier soccer league champions’ blockbuster event.

Mosoatsi explained the main reason behind the event was to generate income to help in the administration of the colourful Mafeteng-based outfit.

This is not the first time that a South African star is being invited to the glamorous event, with Mosoatsi insisting the aim was to attract many fans to the gala in order to raise more funds. Bantu have, in the past, hosted South African actress Sindi Dlathu – popularly known for her roles in SABC 2’s Muvhango and The Queen, and another Muvhango star,

Dingaan Mokebe. Former Bafana Bafana captain and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, as well as his former teammates, George Maluleka and George Lebese, have also been to the Bantu gala dinner in the past.

“All is going well. Preparations are in the final stage and we are just waiting for the day to arrive,” Mosoatsi said.

“We have been getting a positive response from the people and companies buying tickets and we hope we are going to have a very successful event. Only a few tickets are left now.

“We have Connie Ferguson as our guest this year. Although she is not a soccer personality, Connie is a motivational speaker and a renowned businesswoman whom we believe our attendants will benefit a lot from.”

Ferguson is an actress, filmmaker, producer and businesswoman and is best known for her role as Karabo Moroka in South Africa’s most popular soap opera, Generations.

Ferguson, who is a Motswana, and her late husband, Shona Ferguson, became television production moguls after establishing their own company, Ferguson Films, in 2010 which produced the likes of popular Mzansi Magic telenovelas The Queen, The River and Igazi, among others.