All set for LVA elections

Leemisa Thuseho

ALL is set for today’s Lesotho Volleyball Association (LVA) elective annual general meeting (AGM) at Setsoto Stadium, secretary general Sebolelo Ntlhokoe has said.

The elections were initially penned in for 28 February 2021 but were postponed to today after the association failed to secure a Covid-19 clearance for the event.

However, Ntlhokoe on Friday told the Sunday Express that they were ready to hold the elections after the government relaxed some of the restrictions that were prevailing on February.

“All is set for the elections at Setsoto Stadium which will be preceded by an AGM,” Ntlhokoe said.

She said there were no changes to the list of elections candidates which was announced prior to the postponement in February.

Each of the 22 clubs is expected to send two representatives to the elections.

Former LVA vice president administration, Lehlohonolo Ncheke is expected to be confirmed as the next president of the association.

Ncheke, who is also a Mahlaseli Volleyball Club member, was elected vice president administration in 2017 but resigned in 2019 citing personal commitments.

He is running unopposed for the LVA presidency and is expected to president Mpho Palime, who stepped down after being elected gender minority member in the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) last October 2020.

Since then, Hlapane Tshehlo has been acting president. However, in the upcoming elections, Tshehlo has been nominated to contest for the secretary general post. He will contest against incumbent Sebolelo Ntlhokoe, who is also out in full force to retain her post.

In other positions, current deputy secretary general, Masoli Khoanyane and outgoing vice president finance Letsatsi Ntsibolane will face off in the vice president administration race.

Tanki Nkaki and Zongezile Dlangamandla are locking horns for the vice president technical position while Pitso Tjabane and ‘Mathato Machela are vying for the vice president finance office.

The LVA executive committee has three positions for ordinary members but only two candidates namely Kananelo Hanyane and Mooka Tšoeu have shown interest.

Meanwhile, there are no candidates contesting for the public relations officer position.

Ntlhokoe said the AGM will decide how to fill the uncontested positions.