All set for Beer, Meat and Bands Festival

Staff Reporter

ALL is set for the fifth edition of the annual Beer, Meat and Bands Festival to be held at the Baduza Family Park, Maseru Mall, on Saturday.

Returning after a two-year Covid-19 induced break, the festival is returning with a bang this weekend with an action-packed artistes’ line-up.

The performances will be headlined by Lady Zamar and United States (US) DJ, Harrison Crump.

Organisers yesterday said preparations had gone well and they were raring to go.

“It is going to be a unique experience with performers like Lady Zamar and Harrison Crump from the US,” manager, Steven Mugabe said yesterday.

Other performers include Kitchen Mess, Omali Themba, Karabo, Thizozo and Bootz.

Setup in the picturesque Baduza Family Park, which houses Nada, Restaurant, Ba.One and 101, the festival will start from 9am till late on Saturday. It will also showcase an array of draft beers produced by the Maluti Mountain Brewery (MMB). These will be paired with a variety of meats including braai, portjiekos and biltong among others, Mugabe said.

Crafts people will also add to the visual experience with the experience being complemented by live music by local bands and others from Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The event was launched in 2016 and it ran consistently till 2019 but was stopped on account of the pandemic.

“We will have children’s amusement rides, adults bar and restaurant area and an outdoor amphitheatre with a capacity of 300 seated and more than 300 standing.

“The amphitheatre is fully equipped with Bose professional series sound system as well as a stage and outdoor electronic screens.”

Opened in March 2013, the venue has been providing entertainment for children in the afternoon and adults in the evenings. Within that period, it has hosted several live bands including the late Tšepo Tshola, Joe Nina and Steve Kekana.

Advance tickets for the event are selling for M150 while they will cost M180 on the day.

In addition to the craft beer tasting, Mugabe said there would be a flea market and cooking competitions at the event.

“Draft or craft beer stalls will be setup around the entire park. Within these stalls tasting will be offered while one can still purchase a 500ml cup. There will be a brief history of the beers available at each stall. While the main attraction for the day will be meat products including games, one will be able to buy cake, ice cream among other treats.

“Two performance stages will be setup. The amphitheatre area will cater for live music while local and international DJs will do fillers,” Mugabe said.