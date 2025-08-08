ADYL opposes 3% increase in Parliament budget

Moroke Sekoboto

THE Alliance of Democrats Youth League (ADYL) has come out strongly to oppose a proposed three percent increase in the Parliament’s budget, from M194 million to M1 billion.

ADYL says this would be an unjustified assault on public funds.

Members of Parliament (MPs) recently demanded three percent of the national budget, an amount estimated to exceed M1 billion, for the operations of the National Assembly and Senate.

This development was introduced via the proposed amendments to the Tenth Amendment to the Constitution Bill 2024, with MPs arguing that such funding is necessary to enhance the legislature’s oversight function and ensure its independence from the executive.

However, this has been met with rejections from both the government and other parties.

In a statement issued this week, ADYL highlighted that while Parliament was allocated M154 million last year, it only spent M146 million which suggests the budget should be reduced, not increased.

“ADYL opposes the proposed 3 percent increase in the Parliament budget, from M194 million to M1 billion. Last year, they were allocated M154 million but only spent M146 million.

“This shows there is no justification for a budget increase. In fact, the budget should be cut. This proposition is an attack on public funds,” the statement read.

ADYL further expressed concern over the lack of a clear rationale behind the proposed increment.

“We are surprised by the move because there is no proper explanation. Those advocating for the increase claim that any surplus will be rolled over to the next financial year. But in practice, excess funds are returned to the public purse, which raises questions about the real motive behind the proposal,” the statement continued.

The youth league also reminded lawmakers that the government has declared a state of emergency on youth unemployment and urged them not to divert resources from this priority.

“It is wrong for Parliament to demand a three percent increase when there is no demonstrated need. We are aware that Prime Minister Sam Matekane, Minister of Law and Justice Richard Ramoeletsi, and Chair of Chairs Mokhothu Makhalanyane all oppose this proposition. ADYL fully supports their stance and appeals to Members of Parliament to abandon the initiative.”