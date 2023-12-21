Addressing High Maternal Mortality and Newborn Deaths in Lesotho

Maternal Mortality remains a key issue affecting women of reproductive age across the African Region. The current Maternal Mortality Ratio for Lesotho is 566/100,000 live births. This is categorized as very high and is above the regional average of 545/100,000 live births.

To address the high maternal and neonatal mortalities in Lesotho, the technical expert for Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH) and Ageing of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Multi-Country Assignment Team (MCAT)had an in-country engagement in Lesotho to assess the situation as well as the general health context of the country.

In a meeting with the national Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) and Rights Advisor to the Ministry of Health, Dr. Nonkosi Tlale, the National SRH Program Manager, Seipati Motsei, and the National RMNCAH Technical Working Group, the team highlighted the need to reduce preventable maternal and neonatal mortalities by identifying key areas for immediate action and how WHO can facilitate and support them.

Some key challenges outlined by Dr. Tlale and her team were Human Resources (limited numbers of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and capacity of medical officers and midwives) and availability of blood and blood products for the management of obstetric hemorrhage and other essential commodities for emergency obstetric care. The leading causes of mortality are hemorrhage, hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, and complications of unsafe abortion.

The WHO MCAT Medical Officer for RMNCAH and Ageing, Dr. Roseline Dansowaa Doe highlighted the urgency of reducing maternal and newborn deaths. “There is the need for WHO to provide support to the country to identify the main causes, strategize to address them, and provide the needed technical assistance to implement the strategies to reduce preventable maternal and newborn deaths.” The human resource challenges in the delivery of quality RMNCAH services, especially specialist Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the capacity of medical officers and midwives were highlighted.

The MCAT has identified the following areas for support to the country in the coming biennium.

Strengthen Sexual, Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health (SRMNCAH) leadership and governance through coordination, convening, and facilitating the Ministry of Health’s leadership role on SRMNCAHA issues in line with the Global Strategy for Women’s, Children’s, and Adolescent’s Health (2016 – 2030)

Provide technical assistance for country adaptation/adoption of the various WHO RMNCAHA strategies, guidelines, and protocols including the implementation of the Intrapartum Care Guidelines and the Labour Care Guide (LCG) and Integrated Management of Neonatal and Childhood Illnesses (IMNCI)

Build capacity to implement acceleration plans for Ending Preventable Maternal Mortality (EPMM)/Every Newborn Action Plan (ENAP) and track progress towards the 2025 milestones and targets.

Support for accountability through monitoring, evaluating, and tracking progress for SRMNCAHA, including actionable data systems for Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR) and generation of new information.

