AD reaffirms support for govt

Hopolang Mokhopi

THE Alliance of Democrats (AD) has reaffirmed its allegiance to the coalition government the party formed with the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) and Movement for Economic Change (MEC) after last year’s general elections.

Party leader Professor Ntoi Rapapa has further rubbished allegations that his predecessor and AD founding leader, Monyane Moleleki, was conniving with opposition parties to remove the government through a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Prof Rapapa made the remarks during an AD press conference held on Monday afternoon at the party’s offices in Maseru.

“He (Moleleki) is the one who signed the coalition agreement, and there are rules and regulations that bind us. So if there were any misunderstandings between us and the coalition partners, there are procedures that we ought to follow,” Prof Rapapa said.

He also said AD Members of Parliament (MPs) were aware of the consequences if they, by any chance, voted with the opposition in the proposed no-confidence vote.

The AD further released a statement at the same media gathering which said the government was still intact and enjoyed the support of other parties such as HOPE, Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD), United For Change (UFC) and Lesotho People’s Congress (LPC).

“As AD, we would like to inform the public that we are in full support of the government and its coalition (comprising of the RFP, AD and MEC) supported by four parties, the LCD, HOPE, UFC and LPC,” read the statement.

The statement also urged members of the party to work hard ahead of local government elections set for 29 September 2023, for the AD to have a huge impact on the country’s development and stability.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s presser came a week after the leaders of eight opposition parties vowed to go ahead with their plans to oust Prime Minister Sam Matekane and his government. The opposition described Mr Matekane as the most incompetent prime minister Lesotho has ever had, which the premier has since scoffed at.

Above and beyond his alleged incompetence, they accused the premier of “misusing” state security

agencies to scare them into silence and thwart their plans to oust him from power.

One of the opposition leaders, Basotho National Party (BNP)’s Machesetsa Mofomobe, told the media last week he had been patient with Mr Matekane but this would no longer be the case.

“We have now come to a point where we feel he has to go because he has failed. We definitely can’t teach an old dog new tricks,” Mr Mofomobe said.

However, Mr Matekane has since reassured his supporters of government’s stability. The RFP leader has partly blamed the plot to overthrow his government on some of his party’s legislators, who he said were frustrated by not getting ministerial positions.